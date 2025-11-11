EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

11 November 2025 Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company') Board Update Further to its announcement of board changes on 3 November 2025 and the conclusion of necessary due diligence, Guardian Metal Resources plc (AIM: GMET, OTCQX:GMTLF), a mineral exploration and development company focused on tungsten within Nevada, USA, announces the formal appointment of Mr Michael Xavier Schlumpberger to its Board with immediate effect. Michael will be an Independent Non-executive Director of Guardian Metal and will be a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee. He replaces Mr. Mick Billing who is retiring from the Board, as announced previously. Regulatory Disclosures: The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Mr. Schlumpberger, aged 62 : Current directorships and/or partnerships: Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):

Rapid Critical Metals Limited (Australia)

Spur Ranch Association (USA)

Schlumpberger Inc; (USA) Fort Cady (California) Corporation (USA)

Fort Cady Holdings Pty Ltd (Australia)

American Pacific Borates Pty Ltd (Australia)

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM rules. For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following: Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 Tamesis Partners LLP (Lead Broker)

Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868 Tavistock (Financial PR)

Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150/ +44 (0) 7788 554035

guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk

About Guardian Metal Resources Guardian Metal Resources PLC (LON: GMET, OTCQX: GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration and development company driving the revival of U.S. tungsten production and strengthening America's independence in defense metals. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America's largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the U.S. In July 2025, Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal, was awarded US$6.2M from the U.S. Department of War under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950 to support the rapid advancement and pre-feasibility study for the Pilot Mountain tungsten Project. Guardian Metal Resources joined both the Defense Industrial Base Consortium and the Cornerstone Program. The Company has also announced plans to pursue a U.S. listing in the first half of 2026. Tungsten is a strategic mineral essential to the defense, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. Against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics and Chinese export restrictions on tungsten, Guardian is positioned to play the leading role in rebuilding a reliable domestic supply chain for this critical metal. To learn more, please visit www.guardianmetalresources.com. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



