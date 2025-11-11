Aqemia a pioneering TechBio company combining generative AI and quantum-inspired physics to invent drugs, announces that Maximilien Levesque, CEO and co-founder, and Théa Vu-Bignand, VP Finance, will attend the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in London from November 17 20, 2025.

With its physics-based generative AI platform for therapeutic molecule invention, QEMI, Aqemia can design novel drug candidates in a repeatable, frugal, and scalable way, with the ambition to deliver new therapies faster to patients who currently lack effective treatments, particularly in oncology. In this perspective, Aqemia remains focused on building value through its internal preclinical pipeline while forging partnerships that validate its platform and scientific edge.

About Aqemia

Aqemia is a drug invention company dedicated to creating novel molecules to address unmet medical needs. Its proprietary QEMI platform combines more than 12 years of physics-based research with state-of-the-art generative AI, enabling the launch of preclinical programs without relying on experimental data and accelerating discovery from day one. Aqemia's portfolio spans oncology, immunology, neurology, and cardiology, and includes both wholly owned programs and partnered programs with leading pharmaceutical companies, such as a multi-year, $150M strategic collaboration with Sanofi. The company's most advanced preclinical programs are currently undergoing in vivo optimization. Headquartered in Paris with an office in London, Aqemia has raised over $100 million since its inception.

