Ethtry Plc - Strategic Investment from MBS Global Investments

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

11 November 2025

Ethtry PLC

( " Ethtry" or the " Company ")

S trategic Investment from MBS Global Investments

Ethtry PLC (AQSE: ETHY), the UK-listed company advancing an Ethereum Treasury Policy for its investments in the development and operation of its commercial activities in the battery energy storage sector, is pleased to confirm completion of a strategic investment by MBS Global Investment Co. L.L.C. ("MBS").

Headquartered in Dubai, MBS is the investment arm of the Private Office of Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani, a member of the Qatari ruling family House of Thani . MBS operates across international markets, leveraging its extensive business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) networks, as well as deep relationships with global financial institutions and government bodies.

MBS has invested £1,000,000 for 400,000,000 ordinary shares in Ethtry as part of the subscription announced on 14 October 2025. These funds form part of the received subscription monies announced on 7 November 2025. On completion of its investment in Ethtry, MBS will hold 18.12% of the Company's issued share capital.

The investment underscores MBS's mission to invest in visionary ideas and sustainable ventures that deliver financial growth and positive impact. This mission aligns closely with Ethtry's commitment to innovation, governance, and long-term value creation and underpins the execution of Ethtry's growth strategy, which focuses on investing in high-potential, technology-driven opportunities supporting the global energy transition and on Ethereum-based treasury management

Oliver Murphy - Executive Director of Ethtry commented :

"We are delighted to welcome MBS Global Investments as a strategic investor. Ethtry's backing from MBS, the investment arm of the Private Office of Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani provides significant credibility and reinforces the international confidence in Ethtry's strategy and vision."

Nadeem Hussain, CEO of MBS, said:

"Our strategic investment with Ethtry represents a direct investment in the future of finance and reflects our commitment to advancing the next evolution of the internet through decentralised networks. Ethtry's focus on Ethereum treasury management and high-growth, technology-driven opportunities gives us great confidence, and we look forward to a long and successful collaboration that bridges innovation with real-world financial infrastructure."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Important Notice - Intended Ethereum Treasury Holdings and Risk Disclosure

Ethtry Plc (the " Company " ) has adopted an Ethereum Treasury Policy outlining its intention, subject to market conditions, to allocate a portion of its future treasury reserves to Ethereum ( " ETH" ). This policy has been prepared to comply with the Aquis Exchange Cryptoassets Policy (August 2025) and relevant provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).

The Company currently holds no Ethereum or other cryptoassets, but may seek to acquire Ethereum in the future as part of its treasury management strategy. Ethereum is a cryptoasset that is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ( " FCA" ). The Company is not authorised or regulated by the FCA, and investments in the Company ' s shares are not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme ( " FSCS" ) or the Financial Ombudsman Service ( " FOS").

Should the Company proceed with any Ethereum acquisition, shareholders should note that Ethereum is a high-risk, volatile asset class. Risks include significant price fluctuations, custody and cyber-security vulnerabilities, liquidity and counterparty risks, regulatory uncertainty, and the absence of statutory investor protection. Cryptoassets are high-risk investments, and investors should be prepared to lose all of the money they invest.

The Company's full Ethereum Risk Disclosure, prepared in accordance with the Aquis Exchange Cryptoassets Policy (August 2025), has been published on its website and is available upon request from the Company.