Dienstag, 11.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nuklear-Deal startet: 80-Mrd.-Dollar-Atomoffensive der USA
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
11.11.25 | 08:07
20,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

11 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1807.5192 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

10 November 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

30,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1800.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1810.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1807.5192

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,468,035. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,468,035. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1807.5192

30,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

274

1810.00

08:31:56

00077858481TRLO0

XLON

22

1810.00

08:34:57

00077858658TRLO0

XLON

243

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866528TRLO0

XLON

235

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866529TRLO0

XLON

269

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866530TRLO0

XLON

235

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866531TRLO0

XLON

276

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866532TRLO0

XLON

255

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866533TRLO0

XLON

263

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866534TRLO0

XLON

188

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866535TRLO0

XLON

277

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866536TRLO0

XLON

56

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866537TRLO0

XLON

238

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866538TRLO0

XLON

242

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866539TRLO0

XLON

274

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866540TRLO0

XLON

275

1810.00

12:06:27

00077866541TRLO0

XLON

315

1808.00

12:06:29

00077866543TRLO0

XLON

10000

1810.00

12:08:54

00077866593TRLO0

XLON

226

1806.00

12:19:20

00077866813TRLO0

XLON

48

1806.00

12:19:20

00077866814TRLO0

XLON

249

1810.00

12:24:24

00077866961TRLO0

XLON

286

1810.00

12:24:32

00077866978TRLO0

XLON

68

1810.00

12:24:32

00077866979TRLO0

XLON

269

1806.00

12:44:00

00077867446TRLO0

XLON

183

1806.00

12:59:00

00077867891TRLO0

XLON

51

1806.00

12:59:00

00077867892TRLO0

XLON

275

1808.00

13:16:26

00077868249TRLO0

XLON

201

1804.00

13:25:05

00077868376TRLO0

XLON

55

1804.00

13:25:05

00077868377TRLO0

XLON

273

1802.00

13:26:50

00077868391TRLO0

XLON

400

1808.00

14:03:50

00077869206TRLO0

XLON

265

1808.00

14:03:50

00077869207TRLO0

XLON

257

1808.00

14:03:50

00077869208TRLO0

XLON

97

1808.00

14:03:50

00077869209TRLO0

XLON

275

1808.00

14:11:35

00077869367TRLO0

XLON

74

1808.00

14:16:03

00077869512TRLO0

XLON

56

1808.00

14:16:03

00077869513TRLO0

XLON

223

1808.00

14:31:58

00077870124TRLO0

XLON

30

1808.00

14:31:58

00077870125TRLO0

XLON

231

1808.00

14:31:58

00077870126TRLO0

XLON

229

1806.00

14:32:45

00077870171TRLO0

XLON

238

1806.00

14:36:45

00077870325TRLO0

XLON

104

1806.00

14:40:57

00077870503TRLO0

XLON

75

1806.00

14:40:57

00077870504TRLO0

XLON

10000

1805.00

14:43:45

00077870607TRLO0

XLON

239

1804.00

14:44:03

00077870617TRLO0

XLON

224

1804.00

15:12:15

00077872844TRLO0

XLON

38

1804.00

15:14:59

00077873006TRLO0

XLON

2

1804.00

15:14:59

00077873007TRLO0

XLON

267

1802.00

15:40:42

00077874496TRLO0

XLON

104

1802.00

15:40:42

00077874497TRLO0

XLON

104

1804.00

15:40:42

00077874498TRLO0

XLON

16

1804.00

15:40:42

00077874499TRLO0

XLON

140

1800.00

16:09:26

00077876482TRLO0

XLON

92

1800.00

16:09:26

00077876483TRLO0

XLON

30

1800.00

16:09:26

00077876484TRLO0

XLON

1

1800.00

16:09:26

00077876485TRLO0

XLON

59

1800.00

16:09:27

00077876486TRLO0

XLON

9

1800.00

16:09:27

00077876487TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.