Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11
11 November 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1807.5192 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
10 November 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
30,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1800.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1810.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1807.5192
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,468,035. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,468,035. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1807.5192
30,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
274
1810.00
08:31:56
00077858481TRLO0
XLON
22
1810.00
08:34:57
00077858658TRLO0
XLON
243
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866528TRLO0
XLON
235
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866529TRLO0
XLON
269
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866530TRLO0
XLON
235
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866531TRLO0
XLON
276
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866532TRLO0
XLON
255
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866533TRLO0
XLON
263
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866534TRLO0
XLON
188
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866535TRLO0
XLON
277
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866536TRLO0
XLON
56
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866537TRLO0
XLON
238
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866538TRLO0
XLON
242
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866539TRLO0
XLON
274
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866540TRLO0
XLON
275
1810.00
12:06:27
00077866541TRLO0
XLON
315
1808.00
12:06:29
00077866543TRLO0
XLON
10000
1810.00
12:08:54
00077866593TRLO0
XLON
226
1806.00
12:19:20
00077866813TRLO0
XLON
48
1806.00
12:19:20
00077866814TRLO0
XLON
249
1810.00
12:24:24
00077866961TRLO0
XLON
286
1810.00
12:24:32
00077866978TRLO0
XLON
68
1810.00
12:24:32
00077866979TRLO0
XLON
269
1806.00
12:44:00
00077867446TRLO0
XLON
183
1806.00
12:59:00
00077867891TRLO0
XLON
51
1806.00
12:59:00
00077867892TRLO0
XLON
275
1808.00
13:16:26
00077868249TRLO0
XLON
201
1804.00
13:25:05
00077868376TRLO0
XLON
55
1804.00
13:25:05
00077868377TRLO0
XLON
273
1802.00
13:26:50
00077868391TRLO0
XLON
400
1808.00
14:03:50
00077869206TRLO0
XLON
265
1808.00
14:03:50
00077869207TRLO0
XLON
257
1808.00
14:03:50
00077869208TRLO0
XLON
97
1808.00
14:03:50
00077869209TRLO0
XLON
275
1808.00
14:11:35
00077869367TRLO0
XLON
74
1808.00
14:16:03
00077869512TRLO0
XLON
56
1808.00
14:16:03
00077869513TRLO0
XLON
223
1808.00
14:31:58
00077870124TRLO0
XLON
30
1808.00
14:31:58
00077870125TRLO0
XLON
231
1808.00
14:31:58
00077870126TRLO0
XLON
229
1806.00
14:32:45
00077870171TRLO0
XLON
238
1806.00
14:36:45
00077870325TRLO0
XLON
104
1806.00
14:40:57
00077870503TRLO0
XLON
75
1806.00
14:40:57
00077870504TRLO0
XLON
10000
1805.00
14:43:45
00077870607TRLO0
XLON
239
1804.00
14:44:03
00077870617TRLO0
XLON
224
1804.00
15:12:15
00077872844TRLO0
XLON
38
1804.00
15:14:59
00077873006TRLO0
XLON
2
1804.00
15:14:59
00077873007TRLO0
XLON
267
1802.00
15:40:42
00077874496TRLO0
XLON
104
1802.00
15:40:42
00077874497TRLO0
XLON
104
1804.00
15:40:42
00077874498TRLO0
XLON
16
1804.00
15:40:42
00077874499TRLO0
XLON
140
1800.00
16:09:26
00077876482TRLO0
XLON
92
1800.00
16:09:26
00077876483TRLO0
XLON
30
1800.00
16:09:26
00077876484TRLO0
XLON
1
1800.00
16:09:26
00077876485TRLO0
XLON
59
1800.00
16:09:27
00077876486TRLO0
XLON
9
1800.00
16:09:27
00077876487TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916