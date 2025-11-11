Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

11 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1807.5192 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 10 November 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1800.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1810.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1807.5192

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,468,035. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,468,035. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1807.5192 30,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 274 1810.00 08:31:56 00077858481TRLO0 XLON 22 1810.00 08:34:57 00077858658TRLO0 XLON 243 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866528TRLO0 XLON 235 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866529TRLO0 XLON 269 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866530TRLO0 XLON 235 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866531TRLO0 XLON 276 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866532TRLO0 XLON 255 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866533TRLO0 XLON 263 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866534TRLO0 XLON 188 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866535TRLO0 XLON 277 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866536TRLO0 XLON 56 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866537TRLO0 XLON 238 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866538TRLO0 XLON 242 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866539TRLO0 XLON 274 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866540TRLO0 XLON 275 1810.00 12:06:27 00077866541TRLO0 XLON 315 1808.00 12:06:29 00077866543TRLO0 XLON 10000 1810.00 12:08:54 00077866593TRLO0 XLON 226 1806.00 12:19:20 00077866813TRLO0 XLON 48 1806.00 12:19:20 00077866814TRLO0 XLON 249 1810.00 12:24:24 00077866961TRLO0 XLON 286 1810.00 12:24:32 00077866978TRLO0 XLON 68 1810.00 12:24:32 00077866979TRLO0 XLON 269 1806.00 12:44:00 00077867446TRLO0 XLON 183 1806.00 12:59:00 00077867891TRLO0 XLON 51 1806.00 12:59:00 00077867892TRLO0 XLON 275 1808.00 13:16:26 00077868249TRLO0 XLON 201 1804.00 13:25:05 00077868376TRLO0 XLON 55 1804.00 13:25:05 00077868377TRLO0 XLON 273 1802.00 13:26:50 00077868391TRLO0 XLON 400 1808.00 14:03:50 00077869206TRLO0 XLON 265 1808.00 14:03:50 00077869207TRLO0 XLON 257 1808.00 14:03:50 00077869208TRLO0 XLON 97 1808.00 14:03:50 00077869209TRLO0 XLON 275 1808.00 14:11:35 00077869367TRLO0 XLON 74 1808.00 14:16:03 00077869512TRLO0 XLON 56 1808.00 14:16:03 00077869513TRLO0 XLON 223 1808.00 14:31:58 00077870124TRLO0 XLON 30 1808.00 14:31:58 00077870125TRLO0 XLON 231 1808.00 14:31:58 00077870126TRLO0 XLON 229 1806.00 14:32:45 00077870171TRLO0 XLON 238 1806.00 14:36:45 00077870325TRLO0 XLON 104 1806.00 14:40:57 00077870503TRLO0 XLON 75 1806.00 14:40:57 00077870504TRLO0 XLON 10000 1805.00 14:43:45 00077870607TRLO0 XLON 239 1804.00 14:44:03 00077870617TRLO0 XLON 224 1804.00 15:12:15 00077872844TRLO0 XLON 38 1804.00 15:14:59 00077873006TRLO0 XLON 2 1804.00 15:14:59 00077873007TRLO0 XLON 267 1802.00 15:40:42 00077874496TRLO0 XLON 104 1802.00 15:40:42 00077874497TRLO0 XLON 104 1804.00 15:40:42 00077874498TRLO0 XLON 16 1804.00 15:40:42 00077874499TRLO0 XLON 140 1800.00 16:09:26 00077876482TRLO0 XLON 92 1800.00 16:09:26 00077876483TRLO0 XLON 30 1800.00 16:09:26 00077876484TRLO0 XLON 1 1800.00 16:09:26 00077876485TRLO0 XLON 59 1800.00 16:09:27 00077876486TRLO0 XLON 9 1800.00 16:09:27 00077876487TRLO0 XLON

