Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc (the "Company")

11 November 2025

Final Interim Dividend Payment

Further to the publication of a circular (the " Circular") by the Company on 6 November 2025 in relation to the proposed winding-up of the Company by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to Section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the " Scheme"), the Board today announces the final interim dividend payment ahead of the Scheme effective date, conditional on the passing of the resolutions at the first general meeting in relation to the Scheme to be held on 25 November 2025 and subject to any unforeseen circumstances.

The Circular stated that the Company may pay one or more interim dividends in advance of the calculation date for the Scheme (the " Calculation Date") in order to ensure that the Company meets the distribution requirements to maintain investment trust status. As per the Circular, the Calculation Date for the Scheme will be 2 December 2025, with the Scheme effective date being 5 December 2025. For the current financial year the Company has declared and paid its first and second interim dividends for the quarters ending 31 March 2025 and 30 June 2025 respectively.

Ahead of the Calculation Date and in respect of the period from 1 July 2025 to 5 December 2025, the Board is declaring a final interim dividend of 3.50 pence per ordinary share, conditional on the passing of the resolutions at the first general meeting in relation to the Scheme to be held on 25 November 2025 and subject to any unforeseen circumstances.

The final interim dividend will be paid on 12 December 2025 to the holders of ordinary shares on the register as at 21 November 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 20 November 2025.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68