Recover Launches Recover Fabrics to Accelerate Recycled Cotton Adoption

Madrid, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recover, a leading materials science company and one of the world's largest producers of recycled cotton fiber, today announced the launch of Recover Fabrics, a new product line designed to make premium, low-impact fabrics readily accessible to brands of all sizes, from global retailers to emerging labels.

Making Sustainable Fabrics Easy to Adopt

Recover Fabrics was developed to help brands accelerate their transition to more sustainable products without compromising on quality, scalability, or speed. Many companies share ambitious sustainability goals but face challenges in implementation, they need fabric solutions that are credible, accessible, and ready to scale.

The new platform delivers exactly that: a range of high-quality, low-impact fabrics made with Recover's proprietary recycled cotton fiber. Designed for ease and performance, the fabrics combine premium feel and durability with measurably lower environmental impact. This makes it easier for brands, large and small, to integrate circular materials seamlessly into their collections.

"Recover Fabrics is not just another product launch; it's about helping brands make sustainability the easy choice without compromising on quality," said Anders Sjöblom, CEO of Recover. "For example, we recently developed a high-end tailored suit with dramatically lower carbon and water use, in a quality built to last for years. That's the kind of innovation this platform will deliver at scale."

A New Standard in Recycled Cotton Quality

The line introduces over 50 fabrics across four curated collections,ranging from everyday essentials to refined, high-end textiles. Each fabric combines Recover's recycled cotton fibers with advanced textile innovation from world-class mills to achieve a level of quality previously unseen in recycled cotton-to-cotton fabrics.

In addition to superior quality, speed and versatility are key. Recover Fabrics support everything from fast capsule collections to long-term basics, making adoption simple for both established retailers and independent brands. The range includes everything from soft jerseys and premium fleece to elegant wovens and tailored outerwear, offering designers a complete, ready-to-use fabric library for creation.

The Four Collections

The Elite Collection, developed in partnership with TMG in Portugal, offers premium woven fabrics designed for overshirts, jackets, and outerwear. These textiles combine durability and comfort with refined performance characteristics, catering to brands seeking elevated, long-lasting garments.

The Premier Collection, created alongside Textil Santanderina in Spain, features sophisticated woven fabrics ideal for chinos, jackets, and overshirts. These fabrics offer versatility and structure, making them suitable for both casual and refined apparel applications.

The Core Collection provides high-quality, everyday essentials, including jersey, fleece, T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants, all made with Recover RCotton recycled cotton. Balancing quality and cost competitiveness, this collection gives brands a dependable foundation for sustainable basics.

Finally, the Essential Denim Collection brings sustainability to one of fashion's most iconic categories. Designed for denim staples such as jeans and jackets, it delivers authentic look and feel while significantly reducing environmental impact.

Expanding the Offering

To go further in accelerating the adoption of recycled cotton fibers, Recover has also developed Recover Blanks, a ready-to-wear, unbranded basics collection that includes t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, and joggers, designed for customers seeking pre-designed sustainable essentials.

Driving the Next Era of Circular Textiles

By moving beyond raw fiber supply into finished fabrics, Recover takes a major step forward in its mission to close the loop in fashion. The Recover Fabrics platform offers a traceable, scalable, and low-impact solution that unites fiber innovation with textile craftsmanship, addressing key challenges such as supply chain complexity, certification hurdles, and inconsistent quality standards across the industry.

This launch encapsulates Recover's vision: combining rational business value with premium recycled materials, while inspiring fashion brands to create quickly, creatively, and sustainably.

Recover Fabrics are available starting today. Brands and manufacturers interested in integrating these sustainable textiles into their collections can contact the Recover team via www.recoverfiber.com/recover-fabrics.

