CLAAS KGaA mbH: New Large Tractor from CLAAS Wins Coveted International TOTY Award

CLAAS AXION 9.450 TERRA TRAC is Tractor of the Year 2026 / HighPower

HARSEWINKEL, DE / HANOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Faced with fierce competition, the new AXION 9.450 TERRA TRAC from CLAAS prevailed against four competitors this year to win the coveted Tractor of the Year Award in the HighPower category. In addition to its unique tractor concept, the award-winning features included intelligent solutions in the areas of driver assistance and machine optimisation, comprehensive digital connectivity and the newly developed, quiet cab.

In addition to its unique tractor concept, the new AXION 9.450 TERRA TRAC impressed the jury with its increased performance data, digital connectivity and advanced driver assistance and machine optimisation.

The premiere of the new AXION 9 CMATIC large tractor series from CLAAS at Agritechnica 2025 was crowned with a highlight on the very first day of the trade fair: the presentation of this year's Tractor of the Year Awards. In the HighPower category, the AXION 9.450 TERRA TRAC with its unique semi-crawler concept prevailed against strong competition from four other contenders. The jury, consisting of 26 international agricultural and agricultural engineering journalists, stated: "The Claas AXION 9.450 TERRA TRAC combines high performance with machine optimisation tools specially developed for large agricultural businesses. (...) Its CCLS hydraulic system delivers a flow rate of up to 370 l/min, with a rear lift capacity of over 11 tonnes and full ISOBUS and Power Beyond connectivity. Intelligent features such as CEMOS, Dynamic Auto Droop and CEBIS connect increase precision, while the four-point suspended cab ensures a high level of comfort at only 66 dB(A). The jury praised the AXION's combination of power density, hydraulic performance and data-driven performance management."

Focus on efficiency in development

The AXION 9 CMATIC series sets new standards in comfort, automation and connectivity, and was developed with the aim of bringing maximum performance to large farms and contractors even more efficiently and economically in the field and on the road. Sophisticated and further optimised hardware such as the engine, transmission and axles, as well as TERRA TRAC running gear, have been combined in the series with a completely newly developed cab with a noise reduction of up to 66 dB(A) and a volume of three cubic metres, a new electronic infrastructure and new, intelligent assistance systems up to Level 2 Autonomy. The adaptive, predictive drivetrain management of the continuously variable CMATIC transmission with Auto Load Anticipation - a self-learning algorithm - increases driving comfort, productivity and efficiency. Thanks to extended maintenance intervals, service times and costs for users are also significantly reduced.

"When developing the series, we listened more than ever to the wishes and expectations of farmers and contractors," explains Dr Martin von Hoyningen-Huene, CLAAS Chief Technology Officer. "So we owe this award not only to our innovative developers, but also to our existing and potential customers. The tractor uniquely combines several of our core development competencies, such as soil-conserving chassis technologies and continuously variable power-split transmissions."

Versatile specialist for year-round use

The AXION TERRA TRAC concept impresses with its combination of the advantages of conventional standard tractors and those of crawler tractors, without any of the disadvantages. The large, ground-protecting contact area gives this large tractor unique versatility and enables it to be used all year round, from spring fertilisation with minimal wheel tracks to light to heavy tillage and sowing with optimised traction, to grassland mowing and in-field logistics tasks in harvest chains.

The latest generation of this concept, the AXION 9 TERRA TRAC with up to 450 hp engine power, is a logical further development with the latest electronic infrastructure, premium driving comfort, cloud connectivity in CLAAS connect and automated workflows up to Level 2 Autonomy with the AgXeed VCU (Vehicle Control Unit).

