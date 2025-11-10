Regional Health Properties, Inc. Reports Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. ("Regional," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (OTCQB: RHEP) (OTCQB: RHEPA) (OTCQB: RHEPB) (OTCQB: RHEPZ) today announced the completion of the sale of the Coosa Valley Health and Rehab facility (the "Coosa Valley facility") located in Glencoe, Alabama by its subsidiary Coosa Nursing ADK LLC to an unaffiliated company for $10.6 million. A gain on the sale of the property of approximately $3.7 million is expected to be reported in Regional's results for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. Debt of approximately $4.9 million was repaid at closing. Cash of approximately $4.7 million was received at closing, after payments of $0.6 million of transaction expenses (including operations adjustments) and $0.4 million deposited into escrow accounts for unresolved tax liabilities related to the Coosa Valley facility. Regional anticipates that a portion of the escrowed funds will be released back to the Company. The Company intends to use the remaining proceeds received at closing for general corporate and other purposes.

Brent Morrison, Regional's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented, "We ran a competitive sales process and are pleased with the results. We look to use the new cash proceeds opportunistically to create shareholder value."

About Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Regional Health Properties, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care. For more information, visit https://www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

