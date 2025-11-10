Hallador Energy Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

- Q3 Total Revenue up 40% YoY to $146.8 Million -

- Q3 Net Income Increases to $23.9 Million or $0.56 Earnings per Share -

- Q3 Operating Cash Flow of $23.2 Million -

- Q3 Adjusted EBITDA up 1.6x to $24.9 Million -

- Filed ERAS Application for 525MW Gas Generation Expansion -

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) ("Hallador" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"This was an exceptional quarter for Hallador as we delivered significant gains across all key financial metrics, including material growth in revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations," said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Favorable summer weather, increased energy demand, and stronger natural gas prices provided a supportive backdrop that drove strong revenue at Hallador Power. Following the completion of our second unit's planned maintenance early in the quarter, both generating units operated efficiently throughout the summer, while our coal operations continued to deliver solid production, increased shipments, and stable operating costs. The combination of higher dispatch levels and strong operational execution helped reduce inventories and meaningfully enhanced our financial performance."

"We continue to see accelerating demand for accredited capacity, particularly from data center developers and load serving entities seeking dispatchable energy. The strength of this interest led us in early November to file an application seeking to expand our generation capabilities at the Merom site by 525 MWs through MISO's Expedited Resource Addition Study (ERAS) program. ERAS aims to fast-track critical capacity additions to the grid and we are currently targeting an on-line date for the gas generation in the fourth quarter of 2028."

Bilsland continued, "The combination of the ERAS application and the positive progress towards a long-term agreement in support of large load development is providing a definitive pathway for meaningful company growth. If we are able to execute on these growth initiatives, adding roughly 50% additional generating capacity to the Merom site should provide exceptional value to our shareholders now and in the future."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

A favorable energy-pricing environment for Hallador Power and optimized fuel production, increased shipments and consistent operating costs at Sunrise Coal enabled the Company to generate material growth across all key financial metrics.

Total revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $146.8 million. Coal sales increased 62% year-over-year to $51.3 million and electric sales increased 29% year-over-year to $93.2 million. Net income and adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year to $23.9 million and $24.9 million, respectively.



The Company generated $23.2 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter, which was used to partially fund capital expenditures and debt service.

Total bank debt was $44.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $45.0 million at June 30, 2025, and $44.0 million at December 31, 2024. Total liquidity was $46.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $42.0 million at June 30, 2025, and $37.8 million at December 31, 2024. Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $19.5 million, bringing the year-to-date capital expenditures to $44.3 million.





Hallador continues to focus on forward sales to secure its energy position. The Company signed a 5-month, $20.0 million prepaid forward sales contract during the quarter which is scheduled to be delivered between January 2027 and May 2027. At quarter-end, Hallador had total forward energy, capacity and coal sales to 3rd party customers of $921.7 million through 2029.





Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited)

Q3 2025

Q3 2024 Electric Sales $ 93.2 $ 72.1 Coal Sales- 3rd Party $ 51.3 $ 31.7 Other Revenue $ 2.3 $ 1.4 Total Sales and Operating Revenue $ 146.8 $ 105.2 Net Income $ 23.9 $ 1.6 Operating Cash Flow $ 23.2 $ (12.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 24.9 $ 9.6

* Non-GAAP financial measure , defined as EBITDA plus effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, less other amortization , plus certain operating activities including stock-based compensation, asset retirement obligations accretion, less gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, plus other reclassifications such as special non-recurring project expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity.

Reconciliation of GAAP "Income (Loss) before Income Taxes" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"

(In $ Thousands and Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 23,884 $ 1,554 $ 42,111 $ (10,346 ) Interest expense 4,927 2,692 12,469 10,364 Income tax expense (benefit) - 232 - (3,389 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,142 13,838 29,661 42,930 EBITDA 37,953 18,316 84,241 39,559 Other operating revenue - 6 - 13 Stock-based compensation 585 1,073 2,144 3,320 Asset retirement obligations accretion 446 410 1,310 1,208 Other amortization (1) (12,212 ) (10,192 ) (36,578 ) (36,510 ) Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net (2,334 ) (290 ) (2,410 ) (536 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 2,790 Equity method loss 248 234 287 740 Other reclassifications 180 - (1,420 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,866 $ 9,557 $ 47,574 $ 10,584

(1) Other amortization relates to the non-cash amortization of the Hoosier PPA entered into in connection with the acquisition of the Merom Power Plant in 2022.



Solid Forward Sales Position - Segment Basis, Before Intercompany Eliminations (unaudited):

Q4 2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

Total

Power Energy Contracted MWh (in millions) 1.15 4.00 2.31 1.09 0.27 8.82 Average contracted price per MWh $ 38.07 $ 43.09 $ 50.78 $ 52.94 $ 51.33 Contracted revenue (in millions) $ 43.78 $ 172.36 $ 117.30 $ 57.70 $ 13.86 $ 405.00 Capacity Average daily contracted capacity MW 668 733 623 454 100 Average contracted capacity price per MWd $ 211 $ 230 $ 226 $ 225 $ 230 Contracted capacity revenue (in millions) $ 12.98 $ 61.54 $ 51.40 $ 37.33 $ 3.47 $ 166.72 Total Energy & Capacity Revenue Contracted Power revenue (in millions) $ 56.76 $ 233.90 $ 168.70 $ 95.03 $ 17.33 $ 571.72 Coal Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions) 0.51 2.72 2.50 0.50 - 6.23 Avg price per ton - 3rd party $ 53.08 $ 55.72 $ 56.74 $ 59.00 $ - Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions) $ 27.07 $ 151.56 $ 141.85 $ 29.50 $ - $ 349.98 TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED $ 83.83 $ 385.46 $ 310.55 $ 124.53 $ 17.33 $ 921.70 Priced tons - Intercompany (in millions) 1.33 2.30 2.30 2.30 - 8.23 Avg price per ton - Intercompany $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ - Contracted coal revenue - Intercompany (in millions) $ 67.83 $ 117.30 $ 117.30 $ 117.30 $ - $ 419.73 TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT $ 151.66 $ 502.76 $ 427.85 $ 241.83 $ 17.33 $ 1,341.43

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible," or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should," or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to our ability to participate in the ERAS program (which requires acceptance of our application by ERAS) and achieve the expected benefits thereof, our ability to secure a long-term agreement in support of large load development and our expectations with respect to potential accelerating demand for accredited capacity. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at http://www.halladorenergy.com/ .

Hallador Energy Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,663 $ 7,232 Restricted cash 22,819 4,921 Accounts receivable 24,763 15,438 Inventory 28,006 36,685 Parts and supplies 44,002 39,104 Prepaid expenses 4,293 1,478 Total current assets 136,546 104,858 Property, plant and equipment: Land and mineral rights 69,961 70,307 Buildings and equipment 454,040 429,857 Mine development 99,852 92,458 Finance lease right-of-use assets 13,034 13,034 Total property, plant and equipment 636,887 605,656 Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (370,903 ) (347,952 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 265,984 257,704 Equity method investments 2,713 2,607 Other assets 4,218 3,951 Total assets $ 409,461 $ 369,120 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of bank debt, net $ 42,698 $ 4,095 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 44,010 44,298 Current portion of lease financing 7,395 6,912 Contract liabilities - current 113,244 97,598 Total current liabilities 207,347 152,903 Long-term liabilities: Bank debt, net - 37,394 Long-term lease financing 3,140 8,749 Asset retirement obligations 16,268 14,957 Contract liabilities - long-term 34,362 49,121 Other 2,156 1,711 Total long-term liabilities 55,926 111,932 Total liabilities 263,273 264,835 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 42,978 and 42,621 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 430 426 Additional paid-in capital 189,086 189,298 Retained deficit (43,328 ) (85,439 ) Total stockholders' equity 146,188 104,285 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 409,461 $ 369,120

Hallador Energy Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES: Electric sales $ 93,235 $ 72,116 $ 239,154 $ 192,996 Coal sales 51,256 31,662 119,588 114,093 Other revenues 2,355 1,377 8,780 3,685 Total sales and operating revenues 146,846 105,155 367,522 310,774 EXPENSES: Fuel 27,119 13,755 57,392 34,684 Other operating and maintenance costs 44,415 32,741 101,759 103,704 Cost of purchased power 2,074 3,149 11,086 7,694 Utilities 4,543 3,586 13,202 12,090 Labor 27,574 26,721 81,402 88,444 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,142 13,838 29,661 42,930 Asset retirement obligations accretion 446 410 1,310 1,208 Exploration costs 38 62 157 179 General and administrative 4,770 6,471 19,096 20,218 Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net (2,334 ) (290 ) (2,410 ) (536 ) Total operating expenses 117,787 100,443 312,655 310,615 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 29,059 4,712 54,867 159 Interest expense (1) (4,927 ) (2,692 ) (12,469 ) (10,364 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (2,790 ) Equity method investment (loss) (248 ) (234 ) (287 ) (740 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 23,884 1,786 42,111 (13,735 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT): Current - - - - Deferred - 232 - (3,389 ) Total income tax expense (benefit) - 232 - (3,389 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 23,884 $ 1,554 $ 42,111 $ (10,346 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.04 $ 0.98 $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.04 $ 0.97 $ (0.27 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 43,007 42,598 42,869 38,455 Diluted 43,434 43,018 43,287 38,455 (1) Interest Expense: Interest on bank debt $ 1,763 $ 2,073 $ 4,661 $ 7,657 Other interest 2,585 181 6,208 1,456 Amortization of debt issuance costs 579 438 1,600 1,251 Total interest expense $ 4,927 $ 2,692 $ 12,469 $ 10,364