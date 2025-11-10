VirTra, Inc.: VirTra Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2025 Financial Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc . (Nasdaq: VTSI) ("VirTra" or the "Company"), a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The financial statements are available on VirTra's website and here .

Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights

Bookings totaled $8.4 million in Q3 2025 .

. Secured a $4.8 million multi-site contract to deliver law enforcement training systems in Colombia.

to deliver law enforcement training systems in Colombia. Validated and approved for full deployment of 20 simulators with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police , expanding VirTra's installed base and training footprint across Canada.

, expanding VirTra's installed base and training footprint across Canada. Introduced the V-One Portable Simulator , a compact, high-quality training solution tailored for smaller agencies and mobile training environments.

, a compact, high-quality training solution tailored for smaller agencies and mobile training environments. Demonstrated the Soldier Virtual Training (SVT) System for the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), including APEX analytics integration and VBS4 interoperability.



Third Quarter and Nine Month 2025 Financial Highlights

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended All figures in millions, except per share data September

30, 2025 September

30, 2024 % September

30, 2025 September

30, 2024* % Total Revenue $5.3 $7.5 -29% $19.5 $20.9 -7% Gross Profit $3.5 $5.5 -36% $13.5 $15.7 -14% Gross Margin 66% 73% N/A 69% 75% N/A Net Income (Loss) ($0.4) $0.6 N/A $1.1 $2.3 N/A Diluted EPS ($0.03) $0.05 N/A $0.09 $0.21 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $0.10 $1.10 -91% $2.49 $4.00 -38%

*The column for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflects restated financials.

Management Commentary

VirTra CEO John Givens stated, "In the third quarter, we continued to work through a slower federal funding cycle. The timing of federal awards and customer acceptances affected near-term revenue recognition, but it has not changed the level of engagement we are seeing from agencies. Our backlog increased again in Q3, and we entered the fourth quarter with a larger pipeline of opportunities tied to grant-driven purchasing."

"We also made meaningful progress improving how we reach and support customers. We launched our revamped website in September, and we are already generating more qualified leads. Agencies are spending more time evaluating products and requesting information. At IACP last month, we introduced the V-One Portable Simulator for smaller agencies, and the early response reinforces the importance of making high-quality training accessible across budgetary ranges."

"Our core law enforcement business remains a central focus. The Department of Justice's COPS grant program has already identified the agencies slated to receive funding based on applications that close on June 30, and we believe VirTra will be among the beneficiaries once those announcements are made. International activity continues to gain momentum, including new deployments in Canada and a multi-site award in Colombia. As grant awards progress toward contract and customer acceptances resume, we believe we are well positioned to convert pent-up demand into revenue."

Nine Months 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first nine months was $19.5 million, compared to $20.9 million (restated) in the prior year period. The 7% decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues from simulators and accessories.

Gross profit for the first nine months was $13.5 million (69% of revenue), compared to $15.7 million (75% of revenue) in the prior year period.

Net operating expense for the first nine months was $11.7 million, an 11% decrease from $13.2 million in the prior year period, maintaining disciplined cost management.

Operating income for the first nine months was $1.8 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the first nine months was $1.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $2.5 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year period.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter was $5.3 million, compared to $7.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease can primarily be attributed to lower revenues from the government sector due to funding delays.

Gross profit for the third quarter was $3.5 million (66% of total revenue), compared to $5.5 million (73% of total revenue) in the prior year period.

Net operating expense for the third quarter was $4.0 million, a 16% decrease from $4.7 million in the prior year period, maintaining cost discipline.

Operating income for the third quarter was ($0.5) million compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the third quarter was ($0.4) million, or ($0.03) per diluted share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was $0.1 million for the third quarter, compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $20.8 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $18.0 million at December 31, 2024. Maintained working capital of $32.9 million, positioning the Company for sustained growth.

Financial Commentary

"Our results for the first nine months reflect the challenging federal funding environment we've been operating in," said CFO Alanna Boudreau. "Despite that backdrop, we continued to manage the business with discipline. Operating expenses were down year over year, and gross margins remained solid. STEP renewals and new agreements added recurring revenue during the quarter, which helped offset the timing of capital orders. Our balance sheet remains strong with $20.8 million dollars in cash and $32.9 million in working capital. Our backlog increased to $21.9 million, giving us visibility into future quarters. We believe we are well positioned to support agencies as funding gains velocity and to continue investing in the areas that will drive long-term growth."

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets. Since 1993, VirTra has been dedicated to saving lives by providing highly effective, realistic training designed to prepare officers for the most difficult real-world situations.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra's investors regarding VirTra's financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra's industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra's results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Restated) September 30, September 30, Increase % September 30, September 30, Increase % 2025 2024 (Decrease) Change 2025 2024 (Decrease) Change Net Income (Loss) $ (388,567 ) $ 583,101 $ (971,668 ) -167 % $ 1,050,807 $ 2,252,025 $ (1,201,218 ) -53 % Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 28,090 208,000 (179,910 ) -86 % 121,091 807,000 (685,909 ) -85 % Depreciation and amortization 466,876 308,924 157,952 51 % 1,297,209 834,494 462,715 55 % Interest (net) (55,831 ) (55,919 ) 88 0 % (103,958 ) (144,876 ) 40,918 -28 % EBITDA 50,568 1,044,106 (993,539 ) -95 % 2,365,149 3,748,643 (1,383,494 ) -37 % Right of use amortization 40,871 38,720 2,151 6 % 125,236 238,213 (112,977 ) -47 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,438 $ 1,082,826 $ (991,388 ) -92 % $ 2,490,385 $ 3,986,856 $ (1,496,471 ) -38 %



VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,767,105 $ 18,040,827 Accounts receivable, net 5,008,846 8,005,452 Inventory, net 12,337,341 14,583,400 Unbilled revenue 1,595,419 2,570,441 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,546,410 1,273,115 Deferred contract costs - short-term 341,009 - Total current assets 42,596,130 44,473,235 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 16,346,665 16,204,663 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 311,859 437,095 Intangible assets, net 2,628,683 558,651 Security deposits, long-term 15,979 35,691 Other assets, long-term 148,177 148,177 Deferred tax asset, net 3,482,134 3,595,574 Deferred contract costs - long-term 673,949 - Total long-term assets 23,607,446 20,979,851 Total assets $ 66,203,576 $ 65,453,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,184,863 $ 957,384 Accrued compensation and related costs 916,841 1,253,544 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 489,527 657,114 Note payable, current 226,910 230,787 Operating lease liability, short-term 195,085 192,410 Deferred revenue, short-term 6,670,352 6,355,316 Total current liabilities 9,683,578 9,646,555 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 2,175,811 2,282,996 Note payable, long-term 7,378,357 7,567,536 Operating lease liability, long-term 135,196 265,111 Total long-term liabilities 9,689,364 10,115,643 Total liabilities 19,372,942 19,762,198 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 11) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,283,107 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 11,255,709 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 1,128 1,125 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 33,004,048 32,915,112 Retained Earnings 13,825,458 12,774,651 Total stockholders' equity 46,830,634 45,690,888 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 66,203,576 $ 65,453,086

VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2025 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2024 (Restated) Revenues: Net sales $ 5,349,993 $ 7,484,269 $ 19,489,178 $ 20,905,730 Total revenue 5,349,993 7,484,269 19,489,178 20,905,730 Cost of sales 1,831,969 1,986,296 5,961,795 5,168,978 Gross profit 3,518,024 5,497,973 13,527,383 15,736,752 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,278,663 3,615,947 9,788,609 10,925,915 Research and development 689,521 1,126,394 1,906,764 2,273,422 Net operating expense 3,968,184 4,742,341 11,695,373 13,199,337 Income (loss) from operations (450,160 ) 755,632 1,832,010 3,285,392 Other income (expense): Other income 114,454 104,447 264,337 731,847 Other (expense) (24,771 ) (68,978 ) (924,449 ) (210,237 ) Net other income (expense) 89,683 35,469 (660,112 ) 521,610 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes (360,477 ) 791,101 1,171,898 3,059,025 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 28,090 208,000 121,091 807,000 Net income (loss) $ (388,567 ) $ 583,101 $ 1,050,807 $ 2,252,025 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.21 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,269,164 11,175,882 11,263,694 10,982,083 Diluted 11,269,164 11,175,882 11,263,694 10,982,083