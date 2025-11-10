Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.: CPS Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

Revenues of $108.4 million compared to $100.6 million in the prior year period

Pretax income of $7.0 million compared to $6.9 million in the prior year period

New contract purchases of $391.1 million in the quarter



LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) ("CPS" or the "Company") today announced earnings of $4.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. This represents an increase compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $108.4 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 7.8%, compared to $100.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $101.4 million compared to $93.7 million for the 2024 period. Pretax income for the third quarter of 2025 increased to $7.0 million, from $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, total revenues were $325.1 million, an increase of approximately $36.9 million, or 12.8% compared to $288.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $304.3 million, compared to $268.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Pretax income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $20.8 million, compared to $20.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased to $14.3 million from $14.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

For the nine months ended, CPS purchased $1.275 billion of new contracts compared to $1.224 billion during the first nine months of 2024. The Company's receivables totaled $3.760 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase from $3.708 billion as of June 30, 2025, and an increase from $3.330 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Annualized net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 were 8.01% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.32% for the third quarter of 2024. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 13.96% of the total portfolio as of September 30, 2025, as compared to 14.04% as of September 30, 2024.

"We are pleased with the results for the third quarter," said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. "New loan origination volumes remain strong, which is driving top line revenue growth, while operational efficiencies continue to be achieved."

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company's estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company's rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company's realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company's future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues: Interest income $ 107,166 $ 93,158 $ 314,462 $ 265,812 Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value - 5,500 6,500 16,000 Other income 1,255 1,922 4,098 6,391 108,421 100,580 325,060 288,203 Expenses: Employee costs 22,465 24,162 71,860 72,303 General and administrative 13,421 13,276 40,147 40,288 Interest 59,098 50,056 172,720 138,735 Provision for credit losses (712 ) (994 ) (2,472 ) (4,579 ) Other expenses 7,117 7,229 22,019 21,376 101,389 93,729 304,274 268,123 Income before income taxes 7,032 6,851 20,786 20,080 Income tax expense 2,179 2,055 6,442 6,022 Net income $ 4,853 $ 4,796 $ 14,344 $ 14,058 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 22,209 21,343 21,852 21,250 Diluted 24,046 24,153 24,187 24,340 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2025

2024

Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,388 $ 11,713 Restricted cash and equivalents 142,506 125,684 Finance receivables measured at fair value 3,624,941 3,313,767 Finance receivables, net 977 4,987 Other assets 31,964 37,717 $ 3,809,776 $ 3,493,868 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 67,037 $ 70,151 Warehouse lines of credit 340,645 410,898 Residual interest financing 149,501 99,176 Securitization trust debt 2,916,439 2,594,384 Subordinated renewable notes 28,589 26,489 3,502,211 3,201,098 Shareholders' equity 307,565 292,770 $ 3,809,776 $ 3,493,868 Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions) At and for the At and for the Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Contracts purchased $ 391.06 $ 445.95 $ 1,275.29 $ 1,224.13 Contracts securitized $ 433.50 $ 436.00 1,335.33 1,533.86 Total portfolio balance (1) $ 3,760.32 $ 3,329.84 $ 3,760.32 $ 3,329.84 Average portfolio balance (1) $ 3,745.33 $ 3,278.34 3,666.98 3,131.48 Delinquencies (1) 31+ Days 11.12 % 11.25 % Repossession Inventory 2.84 % 2.79 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 13.96 % 14.04 % Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (1) 8.01 % 7.32 % 7.67 % 7.47 % Recovery rates (1), (2) 28.7 % 29.1 % 28.9 % 31.1 %