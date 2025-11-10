Satellogic, Inc.: Satellogic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

29% Increase in Revenue to $3.6 million Coupled with 18% Decrease in Operating Costs and Expenses in 3Q 2025

Strengthened Balance Sheet with Completion of $90 million Public Offering

Announced Seven-Figure Strategic Data Distribution Agreement with Suhora

Added Distinguished Industry Sales Executive

Launched Very-High Resolution NextGen Satellite Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. ("Satellogic") (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in high-performance, low-cost Earth Observation ("EO") platforms that deliver unique sovereign solutions and AI-first monitoring, today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"The third quarter was highlighted by improved financial performance, continued commercial momentum and punctuated by the $90 million public offering that we completed in October, which significantly de-risks our strategy," said Satellogic CEO, Emiliano Kargieman.

"Commercially, our seven-figure strategic data distribution agreement with Suhora announced in September grants them exclusive rights to provide Satellogic's data and services in India and Nepal. Moreover, it allows us to leverage Suhora's customer relationships and drive utilization of our in-orbit capabilities with our 20 satellite constellation -- one of the largest commercially-available, high resolution constellations in the world. This multi-year agreement with Suhora is consistent with our go-to-market strategy of combining our direct-to-consumer efforts with strategic relationships with distributors and defense primes in need of capacity and low-cost solutions."

"We also recently announced the launch of our NextGen satellite platform together with an early customer commitment. Our NextGen satellites will feature 30 centimeter class resolution and AI-enabled analytics processed directly on orbit with a non-ITAR design. NextGen is expected to meet global demand for sovereign space capabilities, allowing nations to move towards autonomous space programs, with near real-time, very-high resolution."

"Additionally, Satellogic has recently added industry sales executive, Jeff Kerridge to lead our worldwide sales strategy and customer growth initiatives. With more than 35 years of industry experience, Jeff is a proven leader and well respected in the EO market. In short, our commercial and operational momentum continues to build and our conviction as a management team has never been higher. We look forward to sharing our successes with you as we complete 2025 and look forward to 2026," concluded Kargieman.

Rick Dunn, CFO, added, "our recent $90 million public offering was a significant milestone that strengthens our financial position and extends our operating runway considerably, enhancing our balance sheet and de-risking our strategy. The underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong and Satellogic is well-positioned for focused execution and long-term value creation."

"In terms of financial results, we continue to show substantial improvements year-over-year driven by revenue growth and reductions in operating expenses, which have resulted in a 46% decrease in net cash used in operating activities to $17.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.6 million for the third quarter. We ended the quarter with $28.3 million of cash on hand, which does not include the proceeds from our aforementioned offering. Our existing cost structure and ongoing capital investments, relative to the capacity and capabilities we bring to the market with our constellation, provides us with meaningful leverage across the competitive landscape," concluded Dunn.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased by $0.8 million, or 29%, to $3.6 million, as compared to revenue of $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by a $0.5 million increase in revenue generated from the Space Systems business line and a $0.3 million increase in imagery ordered by new and existing Asset Monitoring customers. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 included $3.1 million attributable to our Asset Monitoring line of business, including CaaS, and $0.5 million attributable to our Space Systems line of business compared to $2.8 million and zero, respectively, in the prior period.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased by $0.8 million, or 29%, to $3.6 million, as compared to revenue of $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by a $0.5 million increase in revenue generated from the Space Systems business line and a $0.3 million increase in imagery ordered by new and existing Asset Monitoring customers. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 included $3.1 million attributable to our Asset Monitoring line of business, including CaaS, and $0.5 million attributable to our Space Systems line of business compared to $2.8 million and zero, respectively, in the prior period. Cost of Sales , exclusive of depreciation, decreased $57 thousand or 5%, to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 from $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by lower cloud services cost, partially offset by higher antenna lease costs. As a percentage of revenue, our cost of sales was 32% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 44% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

, exclusive of depreciation, decreased $57 thousand or 5%, to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 from $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by lower cloud services cost, partially offset by higher antenna lease costs. As a percentage of revenue, our cost of sales was 32% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 44% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Selling, General and Administrative expenses decreased $0.3 million, or 4%, to $6.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by a $1.2 million decrease in professional fees due to the sunsetting of the advisory fee pursuant to the Liberty Subscription Agreement. This decrease was partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in stock-based compensation in 2025 and forfeitures related to the workforce reductions in 2024.

decreased $0.3 million, or 4%, to $6.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by a $1.2 million decrease in professional fees due to the sunsetting of the advisory fee pursuant to the Liberty Subscription Agreement. This decrease was partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in stock-based compensation in 2025 and forfeitures related to the workforce reductions in 2024. Engineering expenses decreased $0.2 million, or 8%, to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 from $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by a decrease in salaries, wages, and other benefits as a result of the Company's workforce reductions in 2024. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in stock-based compensation.

decreased $0.2 million, or 8%, to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 from $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by a decrease in salaries, wages, and other benefits as a result of the Company's workforce reductions in 2024. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in stock-based compensation. Net Income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2025, improved by $16.1 million to $4.0 million of net income, as compared to a net loss of $12.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The improvement for the quarter was primarily driven by $11.9 million of net gains from the change in fair value of financial instruments in the quarter. Also contributing to net income was the overall decrease in operating costs of $2.6 million, increased revenue of $0.8 million, and lower tax expense of $0.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

for the three months ended September 30, 2025, improved by $16.1 million to $4.0 million of net income, as compared to a net loss of $12.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The improvement for the quarter was primarily driven by $11.9 million of net gains from the change in fair value of financial instruments in the quarter. Also contributing to net income was the overall decrease in operating costs of $2.6 million, increased revenue of $0.8 million, and lower tax expense of $0.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, improved by $2.5 million to $4.6 million, from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to year-over-year increases in revenue and decreases in operating expenses.

loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, improved by $2.5 million to $4.6 million, from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to year-over-year increases in revenue and decreases in operating expenses. Cash and Cash Equivalents were $28.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $22.5 million at December 31, 2024.

were $28.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $22.5 million at December 31, 2024. Net cash used in operating activities was $17.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $32.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This decline in net cash used by operations was primarily due to the Company's workforce reductions in 2024 and overall cost control initiatives.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We monitor a number of financial performance and liquidity measures on a regular basis in order to track the progress of our business. Included in these financial performance are the non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. We believe these measures provide analysts, investors and management with helpful information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business, as they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by removing the impact of items that we believe are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. The non-GAAP measures are used by us to evaluate our core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. The non-GAAP measures also facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations such as capital structures, taxation, depreciation, capital expenditures and other non-cash items (i.e., embedded derivatives, debt extinguishment and stock-based compensation) which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. However, different companies may define these terms differently and accordingly comparisons might not be accurate. Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measure. For the definitions of Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss, see below.

We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as net loss excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We did not incur amortization expense during the periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

We define Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Non-GAAP EBITDA further adjusted for professional fees related to the secured convertible notes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of financial instruments and stock-based compensation. Other expense (income), net includes foreign exchange gain or loss and other non-operating income and expenses not considered indicative of our ongoing operational performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its net loss for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) available to stockholders $ 3,967 $ (12,090 ) $ (35,266 ) $ (45,369 ) Interest expense 9



65 12 76 Income tax expense 119 281 794 2,069 Depreciation expense 1,502 3,577 6,037 9,523 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 5,597 $ (8,167 ) $ (28,423 ) $ (33,701 ) Professional fees related to Secured Convertible Notes - - - 2,397 Change in fair value of financial instruments (11,882 ) (63 ) 10,791 4,961 Other expense (income), net (14 ) 647 533 (1,650 ) Stock-based compensation 1,653 507 2,824 1,765 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,646 ) $ (7,076 ) $ (14,275 ) $ (26,228 )



SATELLOGIC INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 3,633 $ 2,817 $ 11,460 $ 9,646 Costs and expenses Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation shown separately below 1,171 1,228 3,597 3,782 Selling, general and administrative 6,413 6,660 18,259 25,590 Engineering 2,629 2,848 7,449 11,522 Depreciation expense 1,502 3,577 6,037 9,523 Total costs and expenses 11,715 14,313 35,342 50,417 Operating loss (8,082 ) (11,496 ) (23,882 ) (40,771 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income, net 272 271 734 782 Change in fair value of financial instruments 11,882 63 (10,791 ) (4,961 ) Other income (expense), net 14 (647 ) (533 ) 1,650 Total other income (expense), net 12,168 (313 ) (10,590 ) (2,529 ) Income (loss) before income tax 4,086 (11,809 ) (34,472 ) (43,300 ) Income tax expense (119 ) (281 ) (794 ) (2,069 ) Net income (loss) available to stockholders $ 3,967 $ (12,090 ) $ (35,266 ) $ (45,369 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss) Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax 107 304 1,113 (44 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,074 $ (11,786 ) $ (34,153 ) $ (45,413 ) Basic net loss per share for the period attributable to holders of Common Stock $ 0.04 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.50 ) Basic weighted-average Common Stock outstanding 105,984,243 91,200,564 101,982,971 90,738,440 Diluted net loss per share for the period attributable to holders of Common Stock $ (0.02 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.50 ) Diluted weighted-average Common Stock outstanding 130,984,243 91,200,564 101,982,971 90,738,440





SATELLOGIC INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

September 30, December 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and par value amounts) 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,288 $ 22,493 Restricted cash 807 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $22 and $148, respectively 2,586 1,464 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,831 3,907 Total current assets 35,512 27,864 Property and equipment, net 24,812 27,228 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,126 877 Other non-current assets 4,424 5,722 Total assets $ 70,874 $ 61,691 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,405 $ 3,754 Warrant liabilities 10,100 11,511 Earnout liabilities 1,319 1,501 Operating lease liabilities 927 363 Contract liabilities 8,109 5,871 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,043 11,621 Total current liabilities 32,903 34,621 Secured Convertible Notes at fair value 88,970 79,070 Operating lease liabilities 5,381 516 Other non-current liabilities 506 516 Total liabilities 127,760 114,723 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' (deficit) equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 385,000,000 shares authorized, 97,534,062 shares issued and 96,966,239 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 83,000,501 shares issued and 82,432,678 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 - - Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 10,582,641 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 13,582,642 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 - - Treasury stock, at cost, 567,823 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (8,603 ) (8,603 ) Additional paid-in capital 386,546 356,247 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 542 (571 ) Accumulated deficit (435,371 ) (400,105 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (56,886 ) (53,032 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 70,874 $ 61,691



SATELLOGIC INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED