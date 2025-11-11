Bunker Hill Mining Corp.: Bunker Hill Announces Sixth Tranche of Silver Loan Facility

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BNKR | OTCQB:BHLL) announces that it has closed the sixth tranche of the previously announced silver loan with Monetary Metals Bond III LLC (the "LLC"), an entity established by Monetary Metals & Co. ("MM"), in the principal amount of US$2,521,215, being the amount of US dollars equal to 50,384 ounces of silver as of the date such amount was advanced to the LLC (the "Sixth Tranche").

Sam Ash, President and CEO, said: "We are deeply appreciative of the continued support from Monetary Metals as we close yet another tranche of this innovative silver-backed facility. Their commitment not only advances our efforts to restart and expand the Bunker Hill Mine but also enables us to deliver value to our stakeholders in a manner that aligns with our vision of responsible growth in the Silver Valley. This phase of financing builds crucial momentum for our team, helping us leverage historic opportunities with modern mining practices and bringing us one step closer to delivering meaningful returns for our shareholders and community."

Sixth Tranche of Silver Loan

As further described in the news releases dated June 7, 2024, August 8, 2024, and December 31, 2024 MM, through the LLC, has agreed to loan the Company a principal amount of US dollars equal to up to 1.2M ounces of silver to be advanced in one or more tranches, in support of the re-start and ongoing development of the Bunker Hill Mine (the "Silver Loan"). On August 8, 2024, the Company closed on the first tranche of the Silver Loan in the principal amount of US$16,422,039, being the amount of US dollars equal to, as of August 8, 2024, 609,805 ounces of silver (the "First Tranche") and on September 24, 2024, the Company closed on the second tranche of the Silver Loan in the principal amount of US$6,369,000, being the amount of US dollars equal to, as of September 24, 2024, 200,000 ounces of silver (the "Second Tranche"). As described in the news release dated November 6, 2024, an additional principal amount of US$6,321,112, the amount of US dollars equal to, as of November 6, 2024, 198,777 ounces of silver, was advanced in connection with the Silver Loan (the "Third Tranche"). As described in the news release dated November 13, 2024, an additional principal amount of US$1,250,000, being the amount of US dollars equal to, as of the date such amount was advanced to the LLC, 39,620 ounces of silver, was advanced in connection with the Silver Loan (the "Fourth Tranche"). As described in the news release dated December 31, 2024, an additional principal amount of US$1,478,847, being the amount of US dollars equal to, as of the date such amount was advanced to the LLC, 50,198 ounces of silver, was advanced in connection with the Silver Loan (the "Fifth Tranche").

As further described in the news releases dated August 8, 2024, September 25, 2024, November 13, 2024 and December 31, 2024, the Company has issued to MM: (i) 1,280,591 non-transferable bonus share purchase warrants ("Warrants") in connection with First Tranche; (ii) 400,000 Warrants in connection with the Second Tranche; (iii) an aggregate 476,793 Warrants in connection with the Third and Fourth Tranches, and (iv) 100,397 Warrants in connection with the Fifth Tranche. As of the date hereof, 2,257,781 Warrants have been issued to MM under the Silver Loan.

In connection with the Sixth Tranche, the Company will, subject to prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), issue a total of 742,219 Warrants to MM (the "Bonus Warrants"). Each Bonus Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share of common stock of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.19, being the last closing price of the Company's common stock prior to the date hereof. The Bonus Warrants will be exercisable until August 8, 2027, subject to acceleration in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the issuance of the Bonus Warrants in accordance with applicable securities laws. The issuance of Warrant Shares is subject to the terms and conditions of the Warrants as well as the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including, without limitation, the approval of the TSX-V.

The securities referenced herein, or any securities underlying or derived from the financial instruments referenced herein, including but not limited to the Warrants, the Warrant Shares, and the Silver Loan, have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Amendments to the Monetary Metals Silver Loan

Additionally, in connection with the Sixth Tranche, the Company and Silver Valley have entered into an amendment to the secured promissory note purchase agreement dated August 8, 2024, as previously amended by (i) a first amendment to secured promissory note purchase agreement dated November 11, 2024, and (ii) a second amendment to the secured note promissory purchase agreement dated June 5, 2025 (the "MM NPA"), to extend the availability date for advances thereunder from June 30, 2025 to January 31, 2026. In any event, the number of bonus warrants issued or issuable to MM will not exceed, in the aggregate, the maximum of 3,000,000 allowable under the MM NPA.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing our historic mining asset: the renowned zinc, lead, and silver deposit in northern Idaho's prolific Coeur d'Alene mining district. This strategic initiative aims to breathe new life into a once-productive mine, leveraging modern exploration techniques and sustainable development practices to unlock the potential of this mineral-rich region. Bunker Hill aims to maximize shareholder value by responsibly harnessing the mineral wealth in the Silver Valley mining district, focusing our efforts on this single, high-potential asset. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

