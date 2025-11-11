Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained and commenced logging and assaying core from five 2015 diamond drill holes completed by SOQUEM Inc. on the Company's Nottaway Zn-Ag-Pb-Au Project, located within the Opatica Subprovince of northern Québec.





Figure 1 - Example of core being relogged and assayed from Hole 1393-01-2015.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4568/273948_162360a6f4f0eaa7_001full.jpg

"The recovery of this core gives Maverick an enormous advantage. Not only can we directly verify the historical base metal results, but we can now assay for lithium and other critical minerals known to be prolific in the Greenstone Belt, opening a massive new exploration potential and upside. With recent exercise of warrants, we are fully funded for future planned work," stated Sandy MacDougall, Chairman and Director.

SOQUEM drilled five NQ diamond drill holes (1393-15-01 to -05) totalling 875m to test electromagnetic (EM) conductors outlined by airborne SkyTEM and ground MaxMin surveys. Drilling intersected massive pyrrhotite-pyrite horizons with anomalous zinc, lead, and silver values features consistent with a volcanogenic-massive-sulphide (VMS) environment hosted in amphibolite-grade mafic volcanics along the Nottaway Shear Corridor. The following table highlights some of the most notable results.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. Nottaway Project, Northern Quebec SOQUEM Drill Hole Intercepts













Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag (g/t) 1393-15-02 114 121 7.0 0.15 0.08 - 1393-15-03 151 155.5 4.5 0.27 0.4 9.7

Table 1 - Results from the 2015 SOQUEM drill campaign.

Subsequent geophysical reinterpretation by Michel Allard (2017; Report GM71706) incorporated into Maverick's 2025 NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR at https://www.sedarplus.ca/csa-party/records/document.html?id=16cb8be1e9fb46f59095c4d08c6ed5899939584320890882594f29af0d786fc6), demonstrates that the principal subsurface conductors were missed due to drill orientation and positioning. The strongest Maxwell plate, modelled at 500 S/m, remains untested. This reinterpretation explains why the earlier program fell short and reinforces the need for follow-up drilling.

The core from 2015 is being re-logged, photographed, and re-assayed under the supervision of Clyde McMillan, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ #2193). A total of 65 half- and quarter-core samples have been collected and are being submitted to ALS Laboratories for multi-element analysis.





Figure 2 - Close-up example of a pegmatite dike in Hole 1393-01-2015.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4568/273948_maverickf2.jpg

Importantly, several pegmatitic and felsic intervals in the recovered core were never analyzed for lithium or other critical elements, as the regional Li-Cs-Ta (LCT) pegmatite potential was unrecognized in 2015. The Company will re-assay these sections to evaluate their critical-metal potential. The Nottaway project lies approximately 45 kilometres southeast of Q2 Metals Corp.'s Cisco lithium discovery, within the same greenstone belt now known to host both VMS and lithium-bearing pegmatite systems.

Simon D. Studer, Interim CEO, commented: "Recovering the complete SOQUEM core gives us a direct link to the early discovery history of the underexplored southern extension of the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt. We can now revisit what was drilled a decade ago with a new lens - one that sees both the potential VMS system they came close to and the lithium potential no one recognized before Cisco. It's rare to reopen a project with this level of technical insight and strategic head start."

Photographs from the re-logging and sampling campaign will be made available on the Company's website. Analytical results will be reported once received and validated.

On October 30, 2025, 3,150,000 outstanding share purchase warrants were exercised for a gross total proceeds of $504,000. The Company is now fully funded for the next planned phases of work.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde McMillan, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) is a project generator and critical minerals exploration company focused on identifying and developing high-value assets using data-driven exploration strategies. The Company is advancing a portfolio of lithium and battery metals projects across tier-one mining jurisdictions in North America.

