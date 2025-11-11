Pine Gate Renewables says it has filed for Chapter 11 protection as part of a court-supervised sales process aimed at restructuring its 10 GW (DC) development pipeline and preserving operations.From pv magazine USA Pine Gate Renewables, a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects in the United States, has said that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It is beginning a sales process for "substantially all of its assets and business operations. To support Pine Gate through this process, the company said it has secured financing commitments from some of its current ...

