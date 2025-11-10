Zions Bancorporation: Vectra Bank Colorado welcomes Dominic Karaba as its next President & CEO

Vectra Bank Welcomes New Local Leadership

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra Bank Colorado is proud to announce the appointment of Dominic Karaba as its next President and CEO. Karaba succeeds Bruce Alexander, who will retire after a 25-year career at Vectra Bank. This transition marks an exciting chapter for Vectra Bank, as Vectra continues its commitment to local leadership, community engagement, and pro-active relationship banking.

Karaba brings a wealth of experience to Vectra Bank, having served in senior executive roles in Commercial and Business banking in Colorado and other western markets. Most recently Karaba served as the President and Chief Banking Officer for Veritex Bank in Dallas, Texas. Prior to serving on the executive team for Veritex, Karaba held several leadership roles for UMB Bank, including as UMB Bank's President of both Commercial and Specialty Banking; and at U.S. Bank, where he held senior roles with responsibility for Business Banking.

Known for his strategic leadership, Dominic has successfully guided teams through complex market environments, delivered operational excellence, and fostered cultures of innovation and collaboration. His background reflects a strong commitment to community, client relationships, local leadership, and a passion for driving sustainable growth.

For Karaba, this new role also represents a meaningful return to Colorado - a place he and his family called home for 13 years. During that time, he was actively involved with organizations such as the Colorado Enterprise Fund, Colorado PGA REACH, and Make-A-Wish Colorado, helping to strengthen local communities and expand opportunities for individuals and families across the state.

"Coming back to Colorado truly feels like coming home," said Karaba. "It's where my wife and I raised our kids, built lifelong friendships, and developed a deep appreciation for the strength and spirit of this state. I'm honored to return and lead an organization like Vectra Bank Colorado - one that shares my passion for supporting local businesses, investing in our communities, and helping Colorado thrive."

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Vectra Bank Colorado's parent company, Zions Bancorporation, commented, "We're extremely pleased to welcome Dominic Karaba as a new member of our leadership team. His passion for serving and strengthening customers and his strong track record in banking provide us with exceptional leadership for the next phase of our growth in Colorado."

Reflecting on the transition, Bruce Alexander shared, "We are pleased to welcome Dominic back to Colorado! He is an outstanding leader who understands our market and the local values and vision that are necessary for growth. His experience, familiarity with our state, expertise, and genuine commitment to customers and community give me confidence in the future of our organization. I believe Dominic's leadership style will continue to support our team, strengthen local partnerships, and ensure Vectra remains a trusted resource for our community, employees, and clients."

The leadership change will be effective December 1, 2025, with collaborative efforts in the interim to ensure a smooth transition.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2024, and annual net revenue of $3.1 billion in 2024. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

