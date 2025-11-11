Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc.: Air Serbia and Loyalty Juggernaut Partner to Launch a Next-Generation Frequent Flyer Program

Partnership marks a milestone in Air Serbia's centenary journey, uniting tradition, innovation, and technology to redefine loyalty.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BELGRADE, Serbia, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Serbia has signed a five-year strategic partnership with Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. (LJI) to launch a new-generation frequent flyer program, marking a significant milestone in customer engagement and digital innovation.

The agreement was formalized in Belgrade by Mr. Jiri Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Air Serbia, and Mr. Shyam Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. The partnership unites Air Serbia's century-long heritage and understanding of travelers with LJI's expertise in powering enterprise-grade loyalty ecosystems.

With a tradition spanning almost 100 years, Air Serbia, true to its motto "On the wings of tradition," is set to celebrate its upcoming centenary by combining its legacy of excellence with a bold new vision for innovation and engagement, powered by the world's most advanced loyalty platform. The new program, built on LJI's patented GRAVTY® technology, will offer dynamic, rewarding experiences for members across a network of travel, retail, lifestyle, and financial partners.

Set to debut in March 2026, GRAVTY® will enable real-time, data-driven engagement, rewarding members not only for flying but also for everyday activities, strengthening connections beyond travel.

"This partnership marks a key step in transforming how we engage with passengers," noted Jiri Marek, CEO of Air Serbia. "We are building a modern loyalty ecosystem that rewards customers for every interaction with Air Serbia. By combining our service excellence with LJI's technology, we will deliver a program that reflects today's travelers: connected, mobile and seeking personalized value.

"Our ambition is to create one of the most engaging loyalty propositions in Europe," added Snezana Radinovic, Frequent Flyer Product Development Manager at Air Serbia. "The GRAVTY® platform gives us the flexibility to design tailored experiences, understand our members better, and respond promptly to their needs. It's about making loyalty simple, transparent, and truly rewarding."

"We are proud to partner with Air Serbia in shaping the next chapter of loyalty in aviation," commented Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. "GRAVTY® was built for forward-thinking airlines that view loyalty as a strategic business asset. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark in customer engagement, powered by innovation, intelligence, and human connection."

This partnership underscores Air Serbia's commitment to digital transformation and innovation, while reinforcing Loyalty Juggernaut's position in Europe as the technology partner of choice for next-generation loyalty ecosystems.

About Air Serbia

Air Serbia, the national carrier of Serbia, serves over 90 destinations across Europe, China, North America, and the Mediterranean, with nearly a century of excellence.

About Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. (LJI)

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, LJI's cloud-native, AI-driven loyalty technology platform GRAVTY® helps enterprises transform loyalty into a measurable growth engine across industries. Clients include WestJet, Viva Aerobus, VietJet, Global Hotel Alliance, FEMSA, Majid Al Futtaim, Emirates, and Deutsche Telekom.

