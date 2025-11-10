Radiant Logistics, Inc.: Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Continued progress with acquisitions and stock buy-back;

Well positioned with low leverage and acquisition and organic growth drivers

RENTON, Wash., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenues of $226.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, up $23.1 million or 11.3%, compared to revenues of $203.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

Gross profit of $57.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, up $3.0 million or 5.5%, compared to gross profit of $54.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $59.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, up $1.9 million or 3.3%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $57.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per basic and fully diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.07 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $4.5 million, or $0.09 per basic and fully diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, down $3.4 million or 43.0%, compared to adjusted net income of $7.9 million, or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excludes costs unrelated to our core operations. Normalizing these results to exclude an unusual and one-time $1.3 million bad debt expense related to the bankruptcy of First Brands (the "$1.3 million First Brands adjustment"), adjusted net income would have been $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, down $2.7 million or 28.4%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million for the comparable prior year period. Normalizing these results to exclude the $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, adjusted EBITDA would have been $8.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, of 11.4% or 500 basis points, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4% for the comparable prior year period. Normalizing these results to exclude the $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 13.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Acquisition Recap

Effective September 1, 2025, the Company acquired an 80% ownership interest in Weport, S.A. de C.V. ("Weport"), a Mexico-based, privately held company that provides a full range of global transportation and logistics solutions tailored to the needs, specifications, and regulations for a variety of industries and clients from around the world.

The Company structured this transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the achievement of certain integration milestones and the future performance of the acquired operations.

Stock Buy-Back

We purchased 139,992 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.96 per share for an aggregate cost of $0.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 47,207,846 shares outstanding.

Under the terms of our outstanding Rule 10b5-1 Repurchase Plan, we have purchased an additional 341,466 shares of Common Stock subsequent to September 30, 2025 and through November 7, 2025 for a total cost of $2.0 million inclusive of transaction costs.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results

Notwithstanding the difficult freight environment, we delivered another quarter of solid financial results generating $6.8 million in adjusted EBITDA for our fiscal quarter year ended September 30, 2025," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "Excluding the impact of an unusual and one-time $1.3 million bad debt expense related to First Brands bankruptcy, adjusted EBITDA would have been $8.1 million. And while much of the growth in our transportation revenues from the quarter came through our acquisition efforts, we are seeing interesting organic growth opportunities in connection with our contract logistics, customs services and emerging technology services offerings. We are early in our journey, but we are particularly excited about the prospects of Navegate, our proprietary global trade management and collaboration platform. Navegate represents a meaningful differentiator for us in the marketplace and supports both domestic and international shipments by aggregating and organizing supply-chain data to deliver enhanced visibility, automation and faster decision making. With streamlined deployment measured in weeks - not months or years - our customers can quickly reduce costs, optimize routing and improve buying and routing decisions. We believe this speed to market and ease of deployment represent a clear competitive advantage and that Navegate will serve as a meaningful catalyst for organic growth as we introduce the technology to our current and prospective customers in coming quarters.

Mr. Crain continued, "As previously discussed, we believe our durable business model, diverse service offering, disciplined approach to capital allocation and low leverage continues to serve us well. We remain virtually debt free (net debt of approximately $2.0 million as of September 30, 2025) relative to our $200.0 million credit facility and on track with our continued efforts to deliver profitable growth through a combination of organic and acquisition initiatives, while thoughtfully re-levering our balance sheet through a combination of strategic operating partner conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs. In this regard, in September we achieved a significant milestone with our acquisition of Mexico-based, Weport. Mexico is an important market for us and in addition to supporting Radiant's legacy and prospective customers across Mexico. And with respect to our stock buy-back program, we acquired $0.8 million of our stock through the three months ended September 30, 2025, and another $2.0 million of our stock subsequent to September 30, 2025 and through November 7, 2025. Looking ahead, we expect to continue to our balanced approach to capital allocation through a combination of agent station conversions, synergistic tuck-in acquisitions, and stock buy-backs while at the same time looking to invest in incremental sales resources with attention given to our deployment of the Navegate technology."

First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 - Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $1.3 million on $226.7 million of revenues, or $0.03 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $3.4 million on $203.6 million of revenues, or $0.07 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $4.5 million, or $0.09 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $7.9 million, or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per fully diluted share. Normalizing these results to exclude the $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, adjusted net income would have been $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $6.8 million, compared to $9.5 million for the comparable prior year period. Normalizing these results to exclude the $1.3 million First Brands adjustment, adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 13.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025



2025



(unaudited)







ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,106



$ 22,942

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,526 and $2,128, respectively

148,002





134,911

Contract assets

5,749





6,904

Income tax receivable

3,010





2,194

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,403





12,299

Total current assets

195,270





179,250













Property, technology, and equipment, net

22,773





23,489













Goodwill

120,749





117,637

Intangible assets, net

49,878





49,123

Operating lease right-of-use assets

54,550





55,066

Deposits and other assets

2,109





2,209

Total other long-term assets

227,286





224,035

Total assets $ 445,329



$ 426,774













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 79,979



$ 74,411

Operating partner commissions payable

11,328





10,541

Accrued expenses

9,952





10,637

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

12,916





12,741

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

272





282

Current portion of contingent consideration

6,200





6,050

Other current liabilities

750





483

Total current liabilities

121,397





115,145













Notes payable

30,000





20,000

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

48,087





49,245

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

909





969

Contingent consideration, net of current portion

15,350





13,300

Deferred tax liabilities

2,216





1,782

Other long-term liabilities

210





248

Total long-term liabilities

96,772





85,544

Total liabilities

218,169





200,689













Equity:









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,528,861 and

52,324,201 shares issued, and 47,207,846 and 47,143,178 shares outstanding,

respectively

34





34

Additional paid-in capital

110,767





110,588

Treasury stock, at cost, 5,321,015 and 5,181,023 shares, respectively

(32,798)





(31,964)

Retained earnings

151,862





150,569

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,173)





(3,211)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity

225,692





226,016

Noncontrolling interest

1,468





69

Total equity

227,160





226,085

Total liabilities and equity $ 445,329



$ 426,774



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2025



2024

Revenues $ 226,655



$ 203,565













Operating expenses:









Cost of transportation and other services

167,202





146,011

Operating partner commissions

19,996





18,801

Personnel costs

21,571





19,623

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,074





10,321

Depreciation and amortization

3,526





4,805

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

200





200

Total operating expenses

224,569





199,761













Income from operations

2,086





3,804













Other income (expense):









Interest income

44





465

Interest expense

(605)





(237)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

4





(62)

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





(440)

Other

85





1,039

Total other income (expense)

(472)





765













Income before income taxes

1,614





4,569













Income tax expense

(339)





(1,145)













Net income

1,275





3,424

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

18





(48)













Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 1,293



$ 3,376













Other Comprehensive income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.:









Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(962)





640

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

13





-













Comprehensive income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 326



$ 4,064













Income per share:









Basic and Diluted $ 0.03



$ 0.07













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

47,166,166





46,721,238

Diluted

48,738,595





48,585,811



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Income Attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For adjusted net income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at adjusted net income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, costs unrelated to our core operations, and other non-cash charges.

We commonly refer to the term "adjusted gross profit" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which are reported separately. We believe adjusted gross profit is a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, income taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to property, technology, and equipment and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation, costs unrelated to our core operations (primarily acquisition and litigation costs), allocation of earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries, and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to GAAP gross profit 2025



2024

Revenues $ 226,655



$ 203,565

Cost of transportation and other services (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization, shown separately below)

(167,202)





(146,011)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,339)





(3,488)

GAAP gross profit $ 57,114



$ 54,066

Depreciation and amortization

2,339





3,488

Adjusted gross profit $ 59,453



$ 57,554













GAAP gross profit percentage

25.2 %



26.6 % Adjusted gross profit percentage

26.2 %



28.3 %







Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2025



2024

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 1,293



$ 3,376

Income tax expense

339





1,145

Depreciation and amortization (1)

3,526





4,919

Net interest expense

561





(228)

Share-based compensation

424





163

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

200





200

Lease termination costs

108





-

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





440

Other (2)

346





(563)













Adjusted EBITDA

6,797





9,452

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of adjusted gross profit (3)

11.4 %



16.4 % (1) Depreciation and amortization for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes depreciation expenses recognized on certain computer software as a service. (2) Other includes costs unrelated to our core operations (primarily acquisition and litigation costs), and other non-cash charges. (3) Adjusted gross profit is revenues less the cost of transportation and other services.



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2025



2024

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 1,293



$ 3,376

Adjustments to net income:









Income tax expense

339





1,145

Depreciation and amortization

3,526





4,805

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

200





200

Lease termination costs

108





-

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

-





440

Other

450





475













Adjusted net income before income taxes

5,916





10,441













Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(1,449)





(2,558)













Adjusted net income $ 4,467



$ 7,883













Adjusted net income per common share:









Basic $ 0.09



$ 0.17

Diluted $ 0.09



$ 0.16













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

47,166,166





46,721,238

Diluted

48,738,595





48,585,811



