Velo3D, Inc.: Velo3D Now Listed on Nasdaq (Ticker: VELO) Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue of $13.6 million

Backlog of $21.1 million as of September 30, 2025

Reaffirms expectation for 2025 revenue between $50 and $60 million

Reaffirms expectation to be EBITDA positive in the first half of 2026

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO) ("Velo3D or the "Company"), a leader in additive manufacturing ("AM") technology known for transforming aerospace and defense supply chains through world-class metal AM, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Business Developments

Completed uplisting of the Company's common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq")

Completed a public offering of 5,833,333 shares of its common stock at $3.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million. Additionally fully exercised 15% overallotment

Strong momentum continues in Rapid Production Services (RPS) RPS backlog increased 22% quarter to quarter New customers represented more than 9% of 3Q'25 bookings 48% bookings from Space and Defense sector

Signed sales and service agreements valued at $6 million, to develop and qualify copper nickel alloy (CuNi) for use in its line of Sapphire printers in support of the U.S. Navy Maritime Industrial Base Program's efforts to accelerate ship repairs

Announced participation in a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC) and Manufacturing & Sustainment (M&S) program funded initiative focused on advancing high-throughput, cost-effective additive manufacturing processes for Aluminum CP1 to support defense applications

Signed an agreement with Linde AMT to supply domestically produced CuNi (70-30 Copper-Nickel) powder in support of the U.S. Navy and the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program

Achieved AS9100D certification, a globally recognized benchmark, for its Rapid Production Solution (RPS) Quality Management System affirming that Velo3D's RPS processes meet the extremely stringent standards set by the International Aerospace Quality Group for aviation, space and defense supply chains

Announced the integration of Dyndrite's LPBF Pro software with the Company's Sapphire and Sapphire XC print platform, which provides advanced users with complete vector-level control of laser speeds and feeds and giving the Company's customers new capabilities for toolpath optimization and process development that can scale up into production

Expanded partnership with Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. for use of Sapphire printers and Rapid Production Solutions to scale U.S.-based production of reusable launch vehicle and defense hardware

"Our third-quarter results reflect the progress we are making in strengthening our operational efficiency and positioning the Company for sustained growth and profitability," said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "We are encouraged by the commercial market response to our Rapid Production Services (RPS), which is leading to repeat customer orders, new customer signings and strategic agreements across aerospace and defense. Recent partnerships, including the U.S. Navy Maritime Industrial Base Program, the U.S. Army DEVCOM AvMC initiative and Linde AMT, strengthen our backlog and support the delivery of high-value, cost-effective production capabilities. Through disciplined cost management and targeted investments, we are improving margins and moving toward positive EBITDA in the first half of 2026 while scaling our technology for long-term growth."

($ in Millions, except percentages and per-share data) 3rd Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2024 GAAP revenue $13.6 $8.2 GAAP gross margin 3.2 % 49.4 % GAAP net loss1 ($11.8) ($23.1) GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted ($0.69) ($37.54)





Non-GAAP net loss2 ($9.2) ($14.5) Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted2 ($0.54) ($23.59)

Information about Velo3D's use of non-GAAP information, including a reconciliation to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), is provided at the end of this release under "Non-GAAP Financial Information". The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as the sole measure of the Company's performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.



Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share exclude stock-based compensation expense, gain on exchange of debt for common stock, fair value adjustments for the Company's warrants, contingent earnout and debt derivative and loss on extinguishment of debt.

Summary of Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue was $13.6 million. 3D Printer and parts revenue increased compared to the third quarter of 2024, driven by product mix and the number of systems sold. While system sales are expected to remain the primary driver of revenue in 2025, the Company anticipates that, under its new go-to-market strategy, its RPS parts production business will contribute an increasing share of revenue.

Gross margin for the third quarter was 3.2% compared to 49.4% in the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2024 revenue included an one-off license revenue of $5 million which lifted overall gross margin significantly. Gross margin improved sequentially from the second quarter gross margin of (11.7%). The Company expects gross margin to continue to improve going forward as historical factors become a less significant driver of margin and as a result of operational efficiencies and an anticipated ramp-up of its RPS business.

Operating expenses for the third quarter were $11.1 million compared to $22.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation expense of $2.0 million, were $9.0 million, down from $19.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter was ($11.8) million compared to ($23.1) million in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss was ($9.2) million in the three months ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was ($7.3) million compared to ($9.7) million in the year ago quarter. For more information regarding the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $11.8 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Guidance

Management reaffirms expectations for the following for the full year 2025:

Revenue in the range of $50 million to $60 million.

Sequential improvement in gross margin Greater than 30% gross margin in fourth quarter of 2025

Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses in the range of $40 million to $50 million

CapEx in the range of $15 million to $20 million

EBITDA positive in the first half of 2026

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for investors to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results at 5 p.m. Eastern time / 2 p.m. Pacific time on November 10, 2025. The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Velo3D's website at ir.velo3d.com .

Amounts herein pertaining to the Company's third quarter ended September 30, 2025 results represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional information on our results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 will be provided upon the filing of our Quarterly Report 10-Q with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The information in the table below sets forth the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses in this release. Because of the inherent limitations associated with these non-GAAP financial measures, "Non-GAAP Net Loss", "Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses", should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Non-GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

The following tables reconcile Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA and Total Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses during the periods below:

Velo3D, Inc.

NON-GAAP Net Loss Reconciliation

(Unaudited)







Three months ended Nine months ended





September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024





($ In thousands)

Revenue

$ 13,640



$ 8,247



$ 36,532



$ 28,377

Gross profit (loss)



433





4,071





(458)





(1,641)

Net Loss

$ (11,825)



$ (23,125)



$ (50,992)



$ (51,611)

Stock-based compensation



2,623





3,707





9,106





13,041

(Gain) loss on fair value of warrants



-





(9,221)





1,044





(31,911)

Gain on fair value of contingent earnout

liabilities



-





(58)





-





(1,445)

Loss on warrant cancellation



-





-





11,357





-

Loss on debt extinguishment



-





7,525





-





7,525

Non-cash cost of issuance of common

stock warrants on BEPO Offering



-





6,638





-





7,951

Non-GAAP Net Loss

$ (9,202)



$ (14,534)



$ (29,485)



$ (56,450)



Velo3D, Inc.

NON-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)









Three months ended Nine months ended





September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024





($ In thousands)

Revenue

$ 13,640



$ 8,247



$ 36,532



$ 28,377

Net Loss



(11,825)





(23,125)





(50,992)





(51,611)

Interest expense



1,198





3,560





3,840





12,920

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(14)





-





83





-

Depreciation and amortization



767





1,237





2,492





3,944

EBITDA

$ (9,874)



$ (18,328)



$ (44,577)



$ (34,747)

Stock-based compensation



2,623





3,707





9,106





13,041

(Gain) loss on fair value of warrants



-





(9,221)





1,044





(31,911)

Gain on fair value of contingent earnout

liabilities



-





(58)





-





(1,445)

Loss on warrant cancellation



-





-





11,357





-

Loss on debt extinguishment



-





7,525





-





7,525

Non-cash cost of issuance of common

stock warrants on BEPO Offering



-





6,638





-





7,951

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (7,251)



$ (9,737)



$ (23,070)



$ (39,586)



Velo3D, Inc.

NON-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation

(Unaudited)







Three months ended Nine months ended





September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024





($ In thousands)

Revenue

$ 13,640



$ 8,247



$ 36,532



$ 28,377

Operating expenses























Research and development



3,042





4,438





8,162





14,026

Selling and marketing



1,984





3,099





4,815





12,181

General and administrative



6,037





15,410





21,205





32,998

Total operating expenses

$ 11,063



$ 22,947



$ 34,182



$ 59,205

Stock-based compensation recorded in

operating expenses



2,028





3,230





7,704





11,573

Adjusted operating expenses

$ 9,035



$ 19,717



$ 26,478



$ 47,632



Velo3D, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









The three months ended

September 30,



The nine months ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue























3D Printer and parts

$ 11,993



$ 1,049



$ 31,598



$ 17,388

Recurring payment



-





192





70





954

Support services



1,351





2,006





4,500





5,035

Other



296





5,000





364





5,000

Total Revenue



13,640





8,247





36,532





28,377

Cost of revenue























3D Printer and parts



11,855





2,224





33,389





22,362

Recurring payment



-





195





12





742

Support services



1,352





1,757





3,589





6,914

Total cost of revenue



13,207





4,176





36,990





30,018

Gross profit (loss)



433





4,071





(458)





(1,641)

Operating expenses























Research and development



3,042





4,438





8,162





14,026

Selling and marketing



1,984





3,099





4,815





12,181

General and administrative



6,037





15,410





21,205





32,998

Total operating expenses



11,063





22,947





34,182





59,205

Loss from operations



(10,630)





(18,876)





(34,640)





(60,846)

Interest expense



(1,198)





(3,560)





(3,840)





(12,920)

Gain (loss) on fair value of warrants



-





9,221





(1,044)





31,911

Gain on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities



-





58





-





1,445

Loss on warrant cancellation



-





-





(11,357)





-

Loss on debt extinguishment



-





(7,525)





-





(7,525)

Other expense, net



(11)





(2,443)





(28)





(3,676)

Loss before income taxes



(11,839)





(23,125)





(50,909)





(51,611)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes



14





-





(83)





-

Net loss

$ (11,825)



$ (23,125)



$ (50,992)



$ (51,611)



























Net loss per share:























Basic

$ (0.69)



$ (37.54)



$ (3.43)



$ (91.82)

Diluted

$ (0.69)



$ (37.54)



$ (3.43)



$ (91.82)

Shares used in computing net loss per share:























Basic



17,124,361





616,030





14,868,372





562,087

Diluted



17,124,361





616,030





14,868,372





562,087



Velo3D, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







September 30,



December 31,





2025



2024

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,842



$ 1,212

Accounts receivable, net



6,672





3,723

Inventories



35,386





49,953

Contract assets



3,438





500

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,829





2,336

Total current assets



59,167





57,724

Property and equipment, net



12,419





14,270

Equipment subject to operating lease, net



3,020





3,673

Other assets



19,293





13,513

Total assets

$ 93,899



$ 89,180

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 11,341



$ 18,538

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



12,684





3,511

Debt?-?current portion



5,314





5,666

Contract liabilities



8,228





10,285

Total current liabilities



37,567





38,000

Long-term debt?-?less current portion



17,702





-

Contingent earnout liabilities



11





11

Warrant liabilities



13





2,167

Other noncurrent liabilities



8,450





9,338

Total liabilities



63,743





49,516

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.00001 par value ?- 500,000,000 shares authorized at September 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024, 20,912,172 and 12,993,962 shares issued and outstanding

as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



5





4

Additional paid-in capital



511,477





469,994

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



-





-

Accumulated deficit



(481,326)





(430,334)

Total stockholders' equity



30,156





39,664

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 93,899



$ 89,180



Velo3D, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)







The nine months ended September 30,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (50,992)



$ (51,611)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



2,492





3,944

Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs



3,700





7,283

Stock-based compensation



9,106





13,041

(Gain) loss on fair value of warrants



1,044





(31,910)

Gain on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities



-





(1,445)

Loss on warrant cancellation



11,357





-

Loss on debt extinguishment



-





7,525

Non-cash cost of issuance of common stock warrants on BEPO Offering



-





7,951

Provision for credit losses



37





6,756

Loss on sale/disposal of fixed assets



24





-

Realized loss on available for sale securities



-





23

Changes in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



(2,986)





(7,386)

Inventories



11,333





1,704

Contract assets



(2,938)





3,478

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



507





2,226

Other assets



(5,890)





3,618

Accounts payable



(1,762)





1,023

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



8,323





(1,133)

Contract liabilities



(2,057)





6,367

Other noncurrent liabilities



(888)





(1,919)

Net cash used in operating activities



(19,590)





(30,465)

Cash flows from investing activities











Purchase of property and equipment



(2,112)





(28)

Proceeds from the sale of available-for-sale securities



-





3,172

Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale investments



-





3,500

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(2,112)





6,644

Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from secured convertible notes



15,000





-

Gross proceeds from August 2025 Offering



20,125





-

Payments for issuance cost related to August 2025 Offering



(2,303)





-

Gross proceeds from BEPO Offering



-





12,000

Payments for issuance cost related to the BEPO Offering



-





(1,300)

Gross proceeds from capital raise, August Warrant Inducement



-





1,693

Repayment of secured notes



(499)





(11,750)

Issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options



-





315

Net cash provided by financing activities



32,323





958

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



4





6

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



10,625





(22,857)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,840





25,294

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 12,465



$ 2,437



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of such amounts shown on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:





The nine months ended September 30,





2025



2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,842



$ 1,637

Restricted cash (Other assets)



623





800

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 12,465



$ 2,437



SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.