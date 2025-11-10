Anzeige
WKN: A1KA51 | ISIN: US8585681088 | Ticker-Symbol: GO0
Tradegate
10.11.25 | 20:20
10,150 Euro
-0,02 % -0,002
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,10810,21011:11
10,11210,21411:11
PR Newswire
10.11.2025 22:13 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.32 per share, core net investment income of $0.34 per share and net realized income of $0.42 per share. During the quarter, we funded $64 million of investments and received $39 million of repayments, resulting in a total portfolio of $1.01 billion at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $318 million in distributions, equivalent to $17.75 per share, since we began operations."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$9.14

$0.32


$10.26

$0.39


$28.48

$1.01


$32.29

$1.29

Core net investment income(1)

9.65

0.34


10.62

0.40


29.93

1.06


33.59

1.34

Net realized gain (loss) on investments

2.86

0.10


(3.30)

(0.13)


(3.96)

(0.14)


(21.69)

(0.87)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(0.01)

-


(0.02)

-


(0.06)

-


(0.08)

-

Loss on debt extinguishment

(0.16)

(0.01)


-

-


(0.16)

(0.01)


-

-

Total realized income(2)

$11.83

$0.41


$6.94

$0.26


$24.30

$0.86


$10.52

$0.42

Distributions

(11.43)

(0.40)


(10.63)

(0.40)


(33.89)

(1.20)


(30.32)

(1.21)

Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on investments

(5.14)

(0.18)


8.51

0.33


(2.51)

(0.08)


26.44

1.05

Net unrealized change in appreciation on foreign currency translation

-

-


0.01

-


0.04

-


-

-

Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries

-

-


-

-


-

-


0.19

0.01

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$6.69

$0.23


$15.46

$0.59


$21.83

$0.78


$37.15

$1.48

Weighted average shares outstanding


28,480,472



26,326,426



28,168,527



25,066,626


(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.

(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)









As of

As of





September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



Investments at fair value


$1,010.2


$953.5





Total assets


$1,028.6


$980.9





Net assets


$377.7


$369.9





Shares outstanding


28,947,254


27,481,118





Net asset value per share


$13.05


$13.46
















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

New investments


$63.8


$17.8


$142.0


$112.6

Repayments of investments


(39.0)


(15.5)


(85.6)


(87.3)

Net activity


$24.8


$2.3


$56.4


$25.3












As of

As of





September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



Number of portfolio company investments


115


105





Number of debt investments


100


92














Weighted average yield of debt and other
income producing investments (3)









Cash


9.0 %


9.5 %





Payment-in-kind ("PIK")


0.6 %


0.4 %





Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.4 %





Total


10.0 %


10.3 %














Weighted average yield of total investments(4)









Cash


8.4 %


8.9 %





PIK


0.6 %


0.4 %





Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.4 %





Total


9.4 %


9.7 %







(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(4)

The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 totaled $26.3 million and $26.5 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 totaled $17.6 million and $16.2 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.4 million and $3.9 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.2 million and $2.6 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.9 million and $8.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.6 million and $0.5 million, income tax totaled $0.5 million and $0.4 million and other expenses totaled $1.0 million and $0.8 million. The Company waived $0.5 million and $0.0 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation pursuant to the terms of the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for net operating expenses of $17.1 million and $16.2 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $9.1 million and $10.3 million, or $0.32 and $0.39 per common share based on 28,480,472 and 26,326,426 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes capital gains incentive fees (reversals) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $9.7 million and $10.6 million, or $0.34 and $0.40 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($5.1) million and $8.5 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains (losses) of $2.9 million and ($3.3) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $6.7 million and $15.5 million, or $0.23 and $0.59 per common share, based on 28,480,472 and 26,326,426 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $335.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $365.0 million and $350.0 million, respectively.

As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $167.6 million and $175.4 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

The Company issued 531,106 shares during the three months ended September 30, 2025 under the at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $7.4 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $14.00.

Distributions

For both the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for both periods ($11.4 million and $10.6 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended September 30, 2025:










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


July 28, 2025


Equine Network, LLC*


Hosts competitions and provides services for the U.S. equine
industry


$

2,122,453


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

New Investment


July 31, 2025


The Millennium Alliance, LLC

Facilitator of peer-to-peer events connecting companies with
technology solution providers


$

11,500,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

515,556


Equity

New Investment


July 31, 2025


Elder Care Opco LLC


Provider of homecare services


$

7,785,007


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

2,500,000


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

910,966


Equity

Add-On Investment


August 4, 2025


Guidant Corp.*


Provider of liquid metering products and integrated solutions to the
energy infrastructure sector


$

66,030


Equity

Add-On Investment


August 5, 2025


MedLearning Group, LLC*


Provider of continuing medical education services


$

1,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


August 21, 2025


Invincible Boat Company LLC*


Manufacturer and marketer of ultra-premium saltwater fishing boats


$

531,915


Revolver Commitment

New Investment


August 22, 2025


DMD Systems Recovery, LLC


Provider of IT asset disposition services

$

6,100,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

1,000,000


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

180,000


Equity

Add-On Investment


August 29, 2025


Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC*


Organic waste recycler and producer of compost, mulch, and
engineered soils


$

27,630


Equity

New Investment


September 19, 2025


Champion Services Acquireco LLC


Provider of commercial re-roofing and restoration services


$

12,000,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

268,889


Equity

New Investment


September 22, 2025


DFO Enterprises, LLC


Manufacturer of fiber optic cable assembly equipment, consumables,
and precision components


$

11,580,474


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

412,252


Equity

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended September 30, 2025:













Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain (Loss)

Instrument Type

Full Realization


July 3, 2025


EOS Fitness Holdings, LLC


Gym franchise operator


$

2,799,098


$

2,799,098


Equity

Full Repayment


July 31, 2025


Rogers Mechanical Contractors,
LLC


HVAC and plumbing designer,
installer, and service provider for
new/existing data centers,
fulfilment sortation facilities,
and warehouses


$

8,272,652


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Full Repayment


August 21, 2025


CompleteCase, LLC


Provider of online uncontested
divorce solutions


$

6,287,212


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Full Repayment


September 18, 2025


Cafe Valley, Inc.


Wholesale bakery serving the
in-store bakery, food service, club,
mass, C-store and international
channels


$

15,284,524


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

*Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 10, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2025:










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


October 1, 2025


The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.*


Provider of patient safety, clinical risk mitigation, and
healthcare compliance solutions


$

500,000


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


October 3, 2025


EH Real Estate Services, LLC*


Offers residential property brokerage, title &
settlement, and property and casualty
insurance brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers


$

183,470


Senior Secured?-?First Lien

Add-On Investment


October 17, 2025


J.R. Watkins, LLC*


Manufacturer and distributor of home and personal
care products

$

18,000


Priority Revolver Commitment

New Investment


October 17, 2025


Fidus Systems Inc.

Provider of outsourced electronic product
development and engineering services


$

4,759,099


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

3,172,733


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

100,000


Revolver Commitment









$

267,728


Equity

Add-On Investment


November 6, 2025


Mobotrex Acquisition, LLC*


Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic
solution equipment


$

3,523,787


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

1,549,698


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

73,776


Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment


November 6, 2025


Ad.Net Acquisition, LLC*


A digital marketing company that targets
high-conversion consumers through cost-per-click digital
media advertising


$

1,896,568


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

85,027


Equity

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2025:













Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type

Full Repayment


October 25, 2025


Heartland Business Systems, LLC


End-to-end information technologies
solutions provider


$

9,725,000


$

-


Senior Secured?-?First Lien









$

48,875


$

-


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Full Repayment


November 3, 2025


NuSource Financial Acquisition, Inc.


Provider of technology integration
and installation of teller machines,
maintenance services, and security
solutions


$

7,014,746


$

-


Unsecured

Full Realization








$

1,066,715


$

1,066,715


Warrants

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of November 10, 2025 was $182.8 million.

Distributions Declared

On October 8, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of October 2025, November 2025, and December 2025 as follows:










Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per

Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share

10/8/2025


10/31/2025


10/31/2025


11/14/2025


$

0.1333

10/8/2025


11/28/2025


11/28/2025


12/15/2025


$

0.1333

10/8/2025


12/31/2025


12/31/2025


1/15/2026


$

0.1333

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 118871. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, November 26, 2025 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 53167. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES










September 30, 2025




(unaudited)

December 31, 2024

ASSETS






Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $33,202,703
and $17,934,808, respectively)


$

13,568,095


$

7,652,436


Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$986,914,541 and $943,853,898, respectively)



996,641,541



945,845,252


Cash and cash equivalents



9,024,020



20,058,594


Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



437,552



335,689


Interest receivable



7,047,686



4,947,765


Income tax receivable



1,522,198



1,301,965


Other receivables



99,111



87,995


Related party receivable



22,500



3,687


Prepaid expenses



281,634



666,866


Total Assets

$

1,028,644,337


$

980,900,249


LIABILITIES






Notes Payable


$

172,522,707


$

99,444,355


Credit Facility payable



163,995,602



172,314,315


SBA-guaranteed debentures



295,805,634



321,251,939


Dividends payable



3,858,669



3,663,233


Management fees payable



4,401,305



4,034,109


Income incentive fees payable



2,642,033



3,109,560


Interest payable



5,912,375



5,281,343


Related party payable



136,535



-


Unearned revenue



640,637



548,626


Administrative services payable



507,139



393,513


Other accrued expenses and liabilities



491,374



937,316


Total Liabilities

$

650,914,010


$

610,978,309


Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)






Net Assets

$

377,730,327


$

369,921,940


NET ASSETS






Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,947,254
and 27,481,118 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

28,947


$

27,481


Paid-in capital



399,410,630



379,549,272


Total distributable loss



(21,709,250)



(9,654,813)


Net Assets

$

377,730,327


$

369,921,940


Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

1,028,644,337


$

980,900,249


Net Asset Value Per Share

$

13.05


$

13.46


STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended


September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

INVESTMENT INCOME












From controlled investments:














Interest income


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

81,636


From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments














Interest income



23,634,587



24,403,375



69,923,357



72,969,302


Payment-in-kind interest income



1,378,166



934,986



3,870,717



2,490,854


Other income



1,262,956



1,159,898



3,129,895



3,579,415


Total Investment Income

$

26,275,709


$

26,498,259


$

76,923,969


$

79,121,207


OPERATING EXPENSES












Management fees


$

4,401,305


$

3,959,554


$

12,735,472


$

11,664,020


Valuation fees



172,364



151,535



368,760



343,753


Administrative services expenses



592,409



469,274



1,515,991



1,441,436


Income incentive fees



2,166,047



2,564,922



6,460,613



7,616,562


Professional fees



395,098



312,034



1,125,937



847,866


Directors' fees



93,250



93,250



297,750



315,750


Insurance expense



99,248



126,362



295,006



376,840


Interest expense and other fees



8,949,075



7,956,403



25,892,109



23,840,473


Income tax expense



515,686



360,192



1,444,184



1,304,948


Other general and administrative expenses



227,037



245,043



945,690



908,185


Total Operating Expenses

$

17,611,519


$

16,238,569


$

51,081,512


$

48,659,833


Income incentive fee waiver



(471,251)



-



(2,643,020)



(1,826,893)


Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers

$

17,140,268


$

16,238,569


$

48,438,492


$

46,832,940


Net Investment Income

$

9,135,441


$

10,259,690


$

28,485,477


$

32,288,267


Net realized loss on controlled investments


$

-


$

-


$

(1,132,576)


$

-


Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments



2,867,155



(3,297,615)



(2,827,517)



(21,689,864)


Net realized loss on foreign currency translations



(9,422)



(22,095)



(59,080)



(76,990)


Loss on debt extinguishment



(164,762)



-



(164,762)



-


Net change in unrealized appreciation on controlled
investments



51,367



248,746



1,397,134



923,505


Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on
non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(5,187,426)



8,255,272



(3,906,233)



25,512,422


Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on
foreign currency translations



(325)



14,588



38,540



5,099


Benefit for taxes on net unrealized depreciation on investments



-



-



-



188,893


Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on investments



-



2,221



-



2,221


Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$

6,692,028


$

15,460,807


$

21,830,983


$

37,153,553


Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted

$

0.32


$

0.39


$

1.01


$

1.29


Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
Per Share?-?basic and diluted

$

0.23


$

0.59


$

0.78


$

1.48


Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock
Outstanding-basic and diluted

28,480,472



26,326,426



28,168,527



25,066,626


Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted

$

0.40


$

0.40


$

1.20


$

1.21


STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)















Common Stock



Total




Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable




of shares

value

capital

(loss)


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2023

24,125,642


$

24,125


$

335,918,984


$

(16,003,321)


$

319,939,788

Net investment income


-



-



-



10,235,916



10,235,916

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(20,384,731)



(20,384,731)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(25,106)



(25,106)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



23,518,590



23,518,590

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(3,602)



(3,602)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



(192,607)



(192,607)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(9,647,844)



(9,647,844)

Balances at March 31, 2024

24,125,642


$

24,125


$

335,918,984


$

(12,502,705)


$

323,440,404

Net investment income


-



-



-



11,792,661



11,792,661

Net realized gain on investments


-



-



-



1,992,482



1,992,482

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(29,789)



(29,789)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments


-



-



-



(5,586,681)



(5,586,681)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(5,887)



(5,887)

Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments


-



-



-



381,500



381,500

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(10,049,073)



(10,049,073)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


1,855,356



1,856



25,248,020



-



25,249,876

Balances at June 30, 2024

25,980,998


$

25,981


$

361,167,004


$

(14,007,492)


$

347,185,493

Net investment income


-



-



-



10,259,690



10,259,690

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(3,297,615)



(3,297,615)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


-



-



-



(22,095)



(22,095)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



8,504,018



8,504,018

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



14,588



14,588

Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



2,221



2,221

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(10,625,512)



(10,625,512)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


1,058,366



1,058



14,263,441



-



14,264,499

Balances at September 30, 2024

27,039,364


$

27,039


$

375,430,445


$

(9,172,197)


$

366,285,287
















Balances at December 31, 2024

27,481,118


$

27,481


$

379,549,272


$

(9,654,813)


$

369,921,940

Net investment income


-



-



-



9,788,809



9,788,809

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(5,967,221)



(5,967,221)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(29,655)



(29,655)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



1,193,293



1,193,293

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



8,319



8,319

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(11,087,389)



(11,087,389)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


656,085



656



8,937,430



-



8,938,086

Balances at March 31, 2025

28,137,203


$

28,137


$

388,486,702


$

(15,748,657)


$

372,766,182

Net investment income


-



-



-



9,561,227



9,561,227

Net realized loss on investments


-



-



-



(860,027)



(860,027)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(20,003)



(20,003)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments


-



-



-



1,433,667



1,433,667

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



30,546



30,546

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(11,363,618)



(11,363,618)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


278,945



279



3,822,637



-



3,822,916

Balances at June 30, 2025

28,416,148


$

28,416


$

392,309,339


$

(16,966,865)


$

375,370,890

Net investment income


-



-



-



9,135,441



9,135,441

Net realized gain on investments


-



-



-



2,867,155



2,867,155

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(9,422)



(9,422)

Loss on debt extinguishment


-



-



-



(164,762)



(164,762)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments


-



-



-



(5,136,059)



(5,136,059)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations


-



-



-



(325)



(325)

Distributions from net investment income


-



-



-



(11,434,413)



(11,434,413)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)


531,106



531



7,101,291



-



7,101,822

Balances at September 30, 2025

28,947,254


$

28,947


$

399,410,630


$

(21,709,250)


$

377,730,327

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)







For the nine months ended



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$

21,830,983


$

37,153,553

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:







Purchases of investments



(141,983,167)



(112,624,812)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



85,635,632



87,308,914

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



2,509,099



(26,435,927)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations



(37,811)



(5,099)

Increase in investments due to PIK



(3,870,717)



(2,490,856)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(2,172,972)



(2,045,992)

Deferred tax benefit



-



(188,893)

Amortization of loan structure fees



954,033



825,891

Amortization of deferred financing costs



447,751



335,345

Amortization of discount on Notes Payable



63,395



-

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



553,695



784,763

Net realized loss on investments



3,960,093



21,689,864

Loss on debt extinguishment



164,762



-

Changes in other assets and liabilities







Increase in interest receivable



(2,099,921)



(1,389,856)

Increase in income tax receivable



(220,233)



(228,663)

Increase in other receivables



(11,116)



(25,000)

Increase in related party receivables



(18,813)



-

Decrease in prepaid expenses

385,232



349,950

Increase in management fees payable



367,196



1,041,018

(Decrease) increase in income incentive fees payable



(467,527)



269,396

Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable



113,626



(1,118)

Increase (decrease) in interest payable



631,032



(3,988,133)

Increase in related party payable



136,535



1,898,854

Increase in unearned revenue



92,011



152,623

(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(445,942)



718,139

Net Cash (Used) Provided in Operating Activities

$

(33,483,144)


$

3,103,961

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from the issuance of common stock


$

20,588,960


$

40,370,901

Sales load for common stock issued



(308,998)



(606,145)

Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(417,138)



(243,067)

Stockholder distributions paid



(33,689,984)



(26,718,082)

Proceeds from issuance of Notes Payable



125,000,000



-

Repayment of Notes Payable



(50,000,000)



-

Premium from issuance of Notes Payable



648,000



-

Discount from issuance of Notes Payable



(770,250)



-

Financing costs paid on Notes Payable



(2,475,306)



-

Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures



(26,000,000)



-

Financing costs paid on Credit Facility



(1,525,014)



(101,348)

Borrowings under Credit Facility



198,900,000



122,400,000

Repayments of Credit Facility



(207,501,700)



(125,751,700)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

22,448,570


$

9,350,559

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(11,034,574)


$

12,454,520

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

$

20,058,594


$

26,125,741

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

9,024,020


$

38,580,261

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities





Cash paid for interest expense


$

24,940,287


$

25,882,607

Income and excise tax paid



1,664,417



1,533,611

Exchange of investments



1,663,301



8,256,411

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Net investment income


$9,135,441


$10,259,690


$28,485,477


$32,288,267

Income tax expense


515,686


360,192


1,444,184


1,304,948

Core net investment income


$9,651,127


$10,619,882


$29,929,661


$33,593,215










Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share


$0.32


$0.39


$1.01


$1.29

Core net investment income per share


$0.34


$0.40


$1.06


$1.34

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Net investment income


$9,135,441


$10,259,690


$28,485,477


$32,288,267

Net realized gain (loss) on investments


2,867,155


(3,297,615)


(3,960,093)


(21,689,864)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation


(9,422)


(22,095)


(59,080)


(76,990)

Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on investments


-


2,221


-


2,221

Loss on debt extinguishment


(164,762)


-


(164,762)


-

Total realized net investment income


$11,828,412


$6,942,201


$24,301,542


$10,523,634










Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share


$0.32


$0.39


$1.01


$1.29

Realized net investment income per share


$0.42


$0.26


$0.86


$0.42

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

