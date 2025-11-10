ONE Gas, Inc.: ONE Gas Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced the dual listing of its common stock, effective Nov. 11, 2025, on NYSE Texas, a fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

"Joining NYSE Texas is a natural step in our long-standing commitment to Texas, where we've invested, operated and built deep community ties for many decades. We believe this dual listing will broaden investor access and awareness of our mission to safely deliver affordable, reliable natural gas services to homes and businesses,"said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas.

"We're proud to welcome ONE Gas, one of the country's largest regulated natural gas utilities and the first Oklahoma corporation to join NYSE Texas," said Bryan Daniel, president, NYSE Texas.

The NYSE will remain ONE Gas' primary exchange, and the company will trade under the same ticker symbol "OGS" on both exchanges.

About ONE Gas, Inc.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact: Erin Dailey

918-947-7411



Media Contact: Leah Harper

918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.