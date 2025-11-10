Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nuklear-Deal startet: 80-Mrd.-Dollar-Atomoffensive der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XB2X | ISIN: US68235P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: OG9
Tradegate
07.11.25 | 21:33
71,00 Euro
+0,71 % +0,50
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE GAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE GAS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,5071,0011:11
69,5071,0010:26
PR Newswire
10.11.2025 22:15 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ONE Gas, Inc.: ONE Gas Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced the dual listing of its common stock, effective Nov. 11, 2025, on NYSE Texas, a fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

"Joining NYSE Texas is a natural step in our long-standing commitment to Texas, where we've invested, operated and built deep community ties for many decades. We believe this dual listing will broaden investor access and awareness of our mission to safely deliver affordable, reliable natural gas services to homes and businesses,"said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas.

"We're proud to welcome ONE Gas, one of the country's largest regulated natural gas utilities and the first Oklahoma corporation to join NYSE Texas," said Bryan Daniel, president, NYSE Texas.

The NYSE will remain ONE Gas' primary exchange, and the company will trade under the same ticker symbol "OGS" on both exchanges.

About ONE Gas, Inc.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact:

Erin Dailey

918-947-7411

Media Contact:

Leah Harper

918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.