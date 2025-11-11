Walter P Moore Expands Global Presence with New Riyadh Office

Leading engineering firm enhances service capabilities in the Middle East

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walter P Moore, a global leader in engineering, announces its expansion into Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This move represents a significant step in strengthening the firm's presence in the Middle East and supporting development across the region.

"The Riyadh office strengthens our commitment to shaping landmark projects across the Middle East-from aviation and sports to healthcare and entertainment. With deep technical expertise and strong local partnerships, this office will serve as a critical hub for our regional operations," says Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO.

The Riyadh office is led by Ismat Abulhamayel, General Manager, alongside Tarek Ayoubi, Director of Structural Engineering. With more than 30 years of experience across airports, infrastructure, buildings, and oil and gas projects, Abulhamayel brings deep technical expertise and proven leadership in civil and structural engineering. He has led major initiatives at Red Sea International and Saudi Aramco, including airport developments, large-scale housing, refinery upgrades, and work at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. Drawing on this experience and his strong local network, Abulhamayel drives client engagement and project delivery throughout Saudi Arabia.

"With Ismat and Tarek guiding our efforts in Riyadh, we bring together seasoned leadership and technical depth that clients can trust. Their experience ensures that every project benefits from world-class engineering solutions shaped by a deep understanding of the local landscape," says Blair Hanuschak, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore's Structures Group.



Walter P Moore delivers structural engineering, enclosure engineering, secure design, construction engineering, parking consulting, diagnostics, civil engineering, water resources, and traffic engineering services across markets worldwide.



Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world's most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services. We design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore's 1,000+ professionals work across 27 U.S. offices and nine international locations.

