Dienstag, 11.11.2025
Nuklear-Deal startet: 80-Mrd.-Dollar-Atomoffensive der USA
WKN: A0JDUU | ISIN: AU000000AYR7
Dow Jones News
11.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice - Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
11-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

11/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited 
 
20638879   Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid               Equity shares   GG00BGDYDZ69 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                           Debt and 
100000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like     IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
11000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like     IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
7000     Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid       debt-like     IE00B4LJS984 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
8000     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        debt-like     IE00B40QP990 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
120000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like     IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
85000     Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like     IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
125000    iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid            debt-like     IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
260000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like     IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
22000     Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid debt-like     DE000A2T0VS9 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                           Debt and 
80000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    debt-like     CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: The Republic of Congo 
 
       9.875% Amortising Notes due 07/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
670000000   denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like     XS3223166409 --  
       excess thereof)                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
201000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
210000    WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
17000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
5597014    Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Zhejiang   Securitised    GB00BTDGR951 --  
       Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Company Limited due 11/05/2027    derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
8532642    Securities due 12/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised    XS3110345967 --  
       bearer of GBP1 each)                          derivatives 
 
 
916091    Securities due 11/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised    XS3110356063 --  
       bearer of GBP1 each)                          derivatives 

Issuer Name: BH Macro Limited 
 
963034    Ordinary Shares of no par value designated as Sterling Shares; fully  Closed-ended   GG00BQBFY362 --  
       paid                                  investment funds 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                           Debt and 
13000     Leverage Shares 2x Facebook ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid  debt-like     IE00BF03XP94 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
60000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid    debt-like     JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
175000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                 debt-like     JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
47200     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                  debt-like     JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
4500     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                debt-like     JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Zenith Energy Ltd 
 
219808136   Common Shares of no par value; fully paid                Equity shares   CA98936C8584 --  
                                           (transition)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 407765 
EQS News ID:  2227252 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2227252&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.