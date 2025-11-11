Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice - Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 11-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 11/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited 20638879 Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid Equity shares GG00BGDYDZ69 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 100000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 11000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 7000 Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LJS984 -- securities Debt and 8000 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 120000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 85000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 125000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 260000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 22000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: The Republic of Congo 9.875% Amortising Notes due 07/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 670000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like XS3223166409 -- excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 201000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Debt and 210000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 17000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 5597014 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Zhejiang Securitised GB00BTDGR951 -- Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Company Limited due 11/05/2027 derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 8532642 Securities due 12/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3110345967 -- bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives 916091 Securities due 11/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3110356063 -- bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BH Macro Limited 963034 Ordinary Shares of no par value designated as Sterling Shares; fully Closed-ended GG00BQBFY362 -- paid investment funds Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 13000 Leverage Shares 2x Facebook ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid debt-like IE00BF03XP94 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 60000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Debt and 175000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 47200 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 4500 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Issuer Name: Zenith Energy Ltd 219808136 Common Shares of no par value; fully paid Equity shares CA98936C8584 -- (transition)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

