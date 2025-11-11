Adani Group says it will install a 1,126 MW/3,530 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at its Khavda renewable complex, marking India's largest and one of the world's biggest single-site deployments.From pv magazine India Adani Group has entered the BESS sector with a 1,126 MW/3,530 MWh project at its Khavda renewable energy complex, which it describes as the world's largest renewable plant. The system will be able to deliver 1,126 MW of power for around three hours, storing a total of 3,530 MWh of energy. The project, which involves more than 700 BESS containers, will be the largest battery ...

