DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Nov-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 53.0589 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14502926 CODE: AASU LN ISIN: LU1681044563 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU LN LEI Code: 549300NONTBPOYE08O09 Sequence No.: 407776 EQS News ID: 2227438 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 11, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)