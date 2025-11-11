Metso Corporation: Metso appoints Teija Saari as Chief People Officer

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on November 11, 2025, at 09:00 a.m. EET

Metso has appointed Teija Saari as the company's Chief People Officer and a member of the Metso Leadership Team as of March 1, 2026.

Teija Saari holds a Master of Science degree in Business and joins Metso from Wärtsilä, where she currently serves as Vice President, Business HR and Internal Communications for the Energy division. Prior to that, she held senior HR leadership roles in Grundfos in Denmark and in Gardner Denver in Germany and Finland.

"I'm excited to join Metso and go beyond to help execute its growth strategy. I strongly believe in the power of working together to serve our customers and create lasting value. I'm committed to building an environment where everyone can grow their skills, feel supported, and contribute to shared success," comments Teija Saari.

"Teija has extensive expertise in people leadership and strong background of organizational development. I look forward to working with her to further strengthen Metso's employee engagement, develop our culture, and drive our strategic initiatives," says Sami Takaluoma, President and CEO of Metso.

The former Chief People Officer, Carita Himberg, has decided to leave Metso and will transition her responsibilities to Hannele Järvistö, who will serve as interim Head of HR until Teija Saari assumes the role.

"I want to thank Carita for her leadership of our global HR team over the past five years. Joining Metso during the pivotal integration of Metso and Outotec, Carita played an important role in shaping and influencing our company and its culture. Her impact has been significant, and I wish her every success as she embarks on the next chapter of her career," Sami Takaluoma continues.

Metso is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. We improve our customers' energy and water efficiency, increase their productivity, and reduce environmental risks with our product and service expertise. We are the partner for positive change.

Metso is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. At the end of 2024 Metso had close to 17,000 employees in around 50 countries, and sales in 2024 were about EUR 4.9 billion. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



