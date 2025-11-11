First Camp Group AB: First Camp Group Interim report Q3 2025

First Camp increases revenue by seven percent in the third quarter, adjusted for acquisition effects (pro forma), and delivers its best quarter ever in terms of results.

Third quarter 2025 (same quarter last year in brackets)

Total revenue of SEK 875.7 million (738.7)

Pro forma revenue increased with 7% compared to Q3 2024

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 458.3 million (427.3)

EBIT of SEK 414.0 million (346.2)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 163.8 million (67.8)

Acquisition of Vadstena Camping in Sweden with annual revenue of approximately SEK 13 million

First three quarters 2025 (same period last year in brackets)

Total revenue of SEK 1,312.7 million (1,148.1)

Pro forma revenue increased with 4% compared to same period 2024

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 423.6 million (402.1)

EBIT of SEK 297.5 million (256.6)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 289.7 million (147.1)

Acquisition of Beitostølen Camping in Norway and Vadstena Camping in Sweden, with combined annual revenue of approximately SEK 22 million

Significant events in the third quarter

Revenue in July amounted to SEK 553 million, which is an underlying increase of 7% (8% in local currency) excluding the effect of acquisitions (pro forma). Revenue reached an all-time high in July, and we are seeing growth compared with the previous year in all markets and in both accommodation revenue and on-site products.

In September, the acquisition of Vadstena Camping was completed, with annual sales of approximately SEK 13 million.

First Camp has entered into an agreement to acquire Sommarviksgruppen, with annual sales of approximately SEK 40 million.

First Camp has entered into an agreement to lease Oknö Camping to a third party, as well as divestment as step 2. The effect on EBITDA is immaterial.

Significant events in the first two quarters

In April the acquisition of Beitostølen Hytter & Camping, with annual sales of approximately SEK 9 million, was completed.

In June, First Camp signed a three-year cooperation agreement with FRAM, France's largest tour operator for winter charter trips.

Significant events after the reporting period

In October the acquisition of Sommarviksgruppen was completed.

