FC Husky HoldCo AB: Husky Group Interim report Q3 2025

Husky Group, presenting its first interim report, increased its revenue by 17% in the third quarter, adjusted for the effects of acquisitions (pro forma).
Third quarter 2025
- Total revenue of SEK 32.7 million
- Pro forma revenue increased with 17% compared to Q3 2024
- Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 4.0 million (4.1)
- EBIT of SEK -9.2 million
- Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 35.1 million
First three quarters 2025
- Total revenue of SEK 33.0 million
- Pro forma revenue increased with 18% compared to same period 2024
- Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 84.3 million (62.5)
- EBIT of SEK -38.5 million
- Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 17.1 million
- Husky Group is a newly established group that acquired Apukka Resort and the Via Claudia campsite during the year. Apukka Resort, which accounts for approximately 85% of the group's revenue, was acquired on April 30 and is included in the group's results for the period only for the summer months when the destination generates a negative result
Significant events in the third quarter
- No significant events during the quarter.
Significant events in the first two quarters
- On April 30, the acquisition of Apukka Resort in Rovaniemi, Finland, with sales in 2024 of approximately SEK 235 million (EUR 20.5 million) was completed. For further information, see Note 2.
- On June 30, the acquisition of the Via Claudia campsite in Bavaria, Germany, with sales in 2024 of approximately SEK 40 million (EUR 3.6 million) was completed. For further information, see Note 2.
Significant events after the reporting period
- No significant events after the reporting period.
This information is information that FC Husky HoldCo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on November 11, 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Göran Meijer
CFO
goran.meijer@firstcamp.se
+46 (0)707 18 05 75
Johan Söör
CEO
johan.soor@firstcamp.se
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)