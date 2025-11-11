FC Husky HoldCo AB: Husky Group Interim report Q3 2025

Husky Group, presenting its first interim report, increased its revenue by 17% in the third quarter, adjusted for the effects of acquisitions (pro forma).

Third quarter 2025

Total revenue of SEK 32.7 million

Pro forma revenue increased with 17% compared to Q3 2024

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 4.0 million (4.1)

EBIT of SEK -9.2 million

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 35.1 million

First three quarters 2025

Total revenue of SEK 33.0 million

Pro forma revenue increased with 18% compared to same period 2024

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 84.3 million (62.5)

EBIT of SEK -38.5 million

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 17.1 million

Husky Group is a newly established group that acquired Apukka Resort and the Via Claudia campsite during the year. Apukka Resort, which accounts for approximately 85% of the group's revenue, was acquired on April 30 and is included in the group's results for the period only for the summer months when the destination generates a negative result

Significant events in the third quarter

No significant events during the quarter.

Significant events in the first two quarters

On April 30, the acquisition of Apukka Resort in Rovaniemi, Finland, with sales in 2024 of approximately SEK 235 million (EUR 20.5 million) was completed. For further information, see Note 2.

On June 30, the acquisition of the Via Claudia campsite in Bavaria, Germany, with sales in 2024 of approximately SEK 40 million (EUR 3.6 million) was completed. For further information, see Note 2.

Significant events after the reporting period

No significant events after the reporting period.

This information is information that FC Husky HoldCo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on November 11, 2025.

