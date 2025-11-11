Fabege AB: Moody's affirms Fabege's rating of Baa2, stable outlook

Fabege has been a recurring issuer on the capital market for a long time, with its issuing of both certificates and bonds. Fabege's strong balance sheet, with a high equity/assets ratio and a low loan-to-value ratio, confirms our stable financial position.

"We are committed to being transparent with the capital market and the Moody's credit rating reflects our creditworthiness. We feel we have a high level of confidence from the capital market, which is also confirmed by the issues carried out by us during the current year. The total outstanding volume of bonds and certificates now amounts to just over SEK 15 billion," comments Åsa Bergström, CFO.

Fabege AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Bergström, Vice President and CFO, tel. +46 (0)70 666 13 80, asa.bergstrom@fabege.se

Niclas Sylvén, Head of Treasury, tel. +46 (0)70 351 70 29, niclas.sylven@fabege.se