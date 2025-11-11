Overall display area demand is projected to grow 6% year-over-year in 2026, according to Omdia's Display long-term demand forecast tracker While unit growth is expected to decline by 2% due to uncertainty surrounding US import tariff policies and a slowing economic growth rate, area growth is expected to remain robust, driven by increased demand for large displays.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111880508/en/

Display demand YoY growth rate

The display market is projected to grow only 2% in area by 2025, a slower growth rate than in 2024. This is primarily due to supply chain changes stemming from US import tariff policies and sluggish consumer demand.

Ricky Park, Senior Principal Analyst in Omdia's Display research practice, stated, "Despite tariff policy uncertainty, area demand will maintain robust growth as display technology advances and the trend toward larger displays continues. In particular, as production cost reductions begin to take effect, we expect to see larger displays available at more attractive prices for consumers."

The following factors were identified as key growth drivers:

The acceleration of larger TV and desktop monitor markets is expected to be the largest growth driver. With consumers' continued preference for larger screens, demand for ultra-large TVs (70 inches or larger) and large gaming monitors is expected to increase significantly.

Reducing production costs is also identified as a key factor. The end of depreciation for G10.5 LCD and G8.5 OLED fabs is expected to lead to lower TV prices, significantly improving consumer accessibility.

Demand for new technology products is also a notable growth factor. The continued expansion of the foldable smartphone market and the rise in demand for mobile PC driven by advancements in AI are expected to contribute to the growth in display area demand.

This outlook suggests that panel suppliers will maximize the utilization of their existing Gen8 and Gen10 fabs and expect improved fab utilization rates due to the increased demand for large displays.

The analysis and data in this release are drawn from Omdia's Display long-term demand forecast tracker, which provides comprehensive tracking and forecasts for the display supply chain.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111880508/en/

Contacts:

Fasiha Khan Fasiha.khan@omdia.com