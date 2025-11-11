EMURGO and Wirex Partner to Launch the First-Ever Cardano Card at the Cardano Summit 2025, Bringing ADA to Millions Worldwide

The Cardano Card will appear within the Wirex app, poised to be the largest exposure of Cardano in digital payments to date.

BERLIN, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Cardano Summit 2025, EMURGO announced a strategic partnership with Wirex , a digital payments platform with over six million users in 130 countries, to issue the Cardano Card , a next-gen multi-chain crypto card. Attendees at the Summit will be the first to see the new plastic and metal cards and also experience the virtual cards by registering at the Cardano Card booth onsite over the two days.

The Cardano Card is natively integrated into the Wirex app and is immediately visible to Wirex's six million users worldwide, marking what is considered to be Cardano's largest entry into the digital payments world and bridging mainstream banking with onchain finance. Cardano Card holders are able to unlock the full suite of Wirex App features, including yield opportunities through X-Accounts and access to loans, as well as structured trading products.

In phase two, it will expand to an innovative non-custodial Cardano card solution forecasted for release in 2026. These same features - yield, loans, and more - will also become available in a non-custodial way, offering users greater control, security, and flexibility when spending ADA and other digital assets.

A Smarter, Faster, and More Cardano-Native Way to Spend Crypto

With Wirex as the card issuer, Cardano Card users will be able to:

Spend seamlessly - Pay offline and online with 685+ cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, including ADA, BTC, ETH, USDC, and more, anywhere Visa is accepted.

Earn rewards - Up to 8% crypto cashback on purchases, plus referral bonuses.

Travel smarter - Enjoy low FX fees, ATM access, and exclusive travel perks.

Unlock DeFi utilities - Access loans, yield, and borrowing services using ADA.

Support the ecosystem - A share of profits is intended for the Cardano Treasury.

"Partnering with Wirex as the issuer of the Cardano Card is more than just a crypto card launch. It delivers a huge boost for Cardano's visibility in the banking world and merges real-world utility with onchain utility. The Cardano Card meets the need for a user-facing product that is mobile-ready, fintech-friendly, and uniquely built for onchain finance," said Phillip Pon, CEO of EMURGO Group.

"We're thrilled to see Cardano launch their first ever card offering through the Wirex ecosystem. This marks not only a major milestone for Cardano as they expand into the global banking and payments space, but also a testament to their commitment to driving real-world adoption under their brand. Together, we're bringing millions of users closer to a future where digital assets are seamlessly integrated into everyday financial life," said Georgy Sokolov, Co-founder at Wirex.

An Untapped Market

Having processed over $20 billion in crypto transactions since its launch and supporting more than 150 traditional and digital assets for its worldwide users, Wirex offers a digital payment platform, including a mobile app and card, with a mission to make crypto and traditional currencies equal and accessible to everyone.

According to industry data, there are over 820 million active wallets, with over 31 million crypto wallets being used for day-to-day payments as of 2025. This signals a large untapped market of crypto-native consumers ready to spend if given the right products.

Be One of The First to Get a Cardano Card

Registration is now open to secure your Cardano Card. Go to cardanocard.io to apply for your card today or in person at the Cardano Summit and be among the first to experience it.

For the latest information, follow the X account at @cardano_card .

Card availability may vary by region, and issuance is subject to eligibility. View the list of supported countries here . Terms and conditions of Wirex apply. More information and privacy policy here .

Cardano Summit 2025 , is taking place in Berlin on November 12-13. The flagship event brings C-suite leaders and regulators across tech and enterprise together, with 75+ speakers including Mastercard, Orange, The United Nations, plus Tim Draper, Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard and more.

About EMURGO

EMURGO is a co-founding entity of the Cardano Blockchain that drives the commercial adoption of blockchain technology and asset tokenization. Through strategic investments, partnerships, and infrastructure development, EMURGO connects traditional finance and Web3, enabling trust, scalability, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

To connect and learn more, visit https://emurgo.io .

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

To connect and learn more, visit: wirexapp.com

Disclaimer

Users should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by EMURGO or Wirex to invest.

