DeepL Appoints Martino Cadoni as Chief Financial Officer

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global AI product and research company, today announced the appointment of Martino Cadoni as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Cadoni brings more than 15 years of international finance and technology leadership experience, with a track record of guiding high-growth companies through scale, transformation, and major strategic transactions.

"Martino's hands-on understanding of fast-growing technology businesses and proven track record of building financial operational excellence make him the best fit for DeepL's next phase of growth," said Jarek Kutylowski, Founder and CEO of DeepL. "As we scale globally and double down on enterprise adoption, his leadership will be instrumental in driving strategic growth for DeepL."

He joins DeepL from Klarna, where he held senior leadership roles including Head of Strategic Finance & Investor Relations, and led the successful divestment of Klarna Checkout for more than $500 million, one of the company's most significant strategic transactions. During his tenure, he also played a key role in Klarna's $800 million pre-IPO fundraising and finance readiness initiatives. He previously also held senior finance roles at HSBC and GE, building strong leadership expertise across multiple industries and geographies. Alongside his corporate career, he also founded MC4 Ventures.

"DeepL stands out as one of Europe's most transformative AI companies, combining world-class technology with the mission that matters the most in the age of AI: unlocking human potential," added Martino Cadoni. "I'm thrilled to join the business to help shape the company's financial and strategic roadmap for long-term success, especially in the context of DeepL bringing its AI expertise to the areas of translation and beyond, with the recent push into agentic AI."

Martino's expertise in finance and at fast growing tech companies, position him well to enable DeepL to achieve its ambitious goals. Martino's appointment comes at the end of a strong year for DeepL, with the launch of DeepL Agent, Customization Hub and DeepL Marketplace, among others.

Martino succeeds in the role from Markus Harder, who left DeepL earlier in the year, after building the financial function of the business and making it industry leading. Kutylowski added, "We thank Markus for his great work while at DeepL and his critical role in building a world-class financial team that will help us carry DeepL to future success. Myself and the team wish him all the best in his future endeavours and are excited to see his next opportunity where he will undoubtedly leave his mark."

DeepL is a global AI product and research company focused on building secure, intelligent solutions to complex business problems. Over 200,000 business customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets today trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation, improved writing and real-time voice translation. Building on a history of innovation, quality and security, DeepL continues to expand its offerings beyond the field of Language, including DeepL Agent - an autonomous AI assistant designed to transform the way businesses and knowledge workers get work done. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures. For more information on DeepL, visit www.deepl.com .

