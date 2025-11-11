UK consultancy GlobaData projects Indonesia will surpass 1 GW of cumulative solar capacity this year, before growth accelerates towards 9.1 GW by the end of the decade and 23.2 GW by 2035.Indonesia's cumulative solar capacity is forecast to reach 23.2 GW by 2035, according to figures published by London-based data analytics and consulting company GlobalData. The consultancy's latest report expects Indonesia to surpass 1 GW of installed solar by the end of this year, hitting 1.5 GW. While solar currently sits as the third largest energy source in Indonesia's renewable power market, behind geothermal ...

