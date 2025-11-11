Mentavi Health Introduces "Mentavi Concierge" - Setting a New Standard for Responsible AI in Digital Health

Built for trust and compliance, the AI support assistant streamlines intake and routes visitors and patients to human-led care.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Mentavi Health , a leader in evidence-based digital mental health care, has launched Mentavi Concierge, its next-generation AI support assistant that enhances the digital health journey of visitors and patients while keeping human clinicians at the center of care.

Mentavi Concierge represents the company's belief in the ethical use of AI: as a powerful tool for access, efficiency, and personalization - but never as a replacement for human clinical judgment or care. Mentavi continues to exclusively use licensed human psychologists for diagnosis and human clinicians for treatment.

"Our leverage of AI is aimed at providing enhanced customer efficiencies and experiences as we continue to scale - and complements, not replaces, the work of our staff," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. "This technology, the way we are implementing it, is patient-lifting, not job-replacing."

Enhancing Patient Access and Confidence

Mentavi Concierge assists individuals at the earliest stage of their mental health journey - when they are exploring services, seeking clarity, and often waiting for human support. It provides immediate, accurate answers to questions such as:

"What services are available in my state?"

"How does the diagnostic process work?"

"What happens if I find out I have ADHD?"

Mentavi Concierge offers patients an interactive, trustworthy experience on the Mentavi website, guiding them toward human-led evaluation and care while staying strictly within regulatory boundaries.

"Patients today want the easy access of online care," Brophy added. "But they also want the reassurance that committed humans remain front and center. We built Mentavi Concierge to reflect that balance."

Built for Trust, Safety, and Compliance

Mentavi's development team designed Mentavi Concierge using proprietary, self-hosted AI infrastructure built on advanced agentic frameworks. The application runs within Mentavi's HIPAA-compliant environment, avoiding the risks associated with third-party AI integrations.

From the outset, the system was architected with patient safety and regulatory compliance as non-negotiable priorities. Mentavi Concierge does not engage in clinical dialogue, nor does it provide treatment recommendations, and it will defer to Mentavi's human clinicians for diagnostic and therapeutic guidance.

"We are excited about taking a significant step toward improving healthcare journeys with a responsible AI framework," said Angie Lillie, chief compliance officer at Mentavi. "This aligns with the growing body of state and federal regulations around the ethical use of AI in healthcare."

A Proven Foundation of Clinical Rigor

The introduction of Mentavi Concierge follows Mentavi's recently published peer-reviewed clinical trial in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry , which validated the company's asynchronous online diagnostic assessment for ADHD in adults. The study confirmed that Mentavi's digital-first diagnostic approach delivers outcomes consistent with in-person evaluations - a landmark in the evolution of telehealth standards.

"Technology and human care must evolve together," said Steve Goulet, VP of product and technology and Chair of Mentavi's AI Ethics and Governance Committee. "Our long-term vision is to create a seamless, supportive digital experience - where AI enhances, but never replaces, the human connection."

About Mentavi Health

Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as one of Michigan's "50 Companies to Watch," Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, compliant online mental health care nationwide. Its clinically validated Diagnostic Evaluation for diagnosing adult ADHD serves as the foundation for assessing anxiety, depression, OCD, and related conditions. Mentavi delivers affordable, high-quality care through licensed clinicians, offering diagnostic evaluations, therapy, medical treatment, and mental wellness coaching. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, compliance, and trust, Mentavi is redefining how people connect to quality mental health care. Learn more at mentavi.com .

