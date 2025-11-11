SoftWriters Launches Alpha Labs Team to Advance AI and Automation Innovation

New cross-functional "Alpha Labs" team will fast-track AI and automation capabilities from concept to product, helping long-term care pharmacies work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / SoftWriters, the leading provider of pharmacy management solutions for long-term care pharmacies, today announced the creation of Alpha Labs, a new cross-functional innovation team dedicated to accelerating the company's artificial intelligence (AI) and automation strategy.

The Alpha Labs team will focus on identifying the optimal pathways to unlock AI and automation across SoftWriters' product suite. With a clear roadmap and validated product viability, the company's core product teams will then incorporate these capabilities into its solutions-turning Alpha Labs' innovation into tangible product advancements for customers.

"Our AI roadmap is broad and deep, built on extensive research and clear opportunities across our product suite," said Scott Beatty, President & CEO of SoftWriters. "To fully realize this potential, we need a focused team to refine and shape the work ahead. Alpha Labs will drive this prioritization, ensuring we direct our energy toward the highest- impact opportunities."

The team is composed of leaders and experts drawn from across the organization, including: Danielle Greer (VP of Product, team lead), Rick Pollick, Terry Dean, Judson Weissert, Kevin Campbell, Kyle Nilson, and Lisa Miller.

Alpha Labs' first project-AI Order Entry Automation-is currently in alpha testing with LI Script Pharmacy in New York. The goal is to simplify and accelerate order entry by using AI to automate repetitive processes, improve accuracy, and reduce the burden on pharmacy staff.

"LI Script is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation to support progress in a constantly evolving industry," said Diane Pupa, Pharmacy Implementation & EMAR Specialist, LI Script Pharmacy. "Working with the team on the AI project has been a great experience. Everyone's been open to our ideas and concerns, which has made the process really collaborative. We're excited to see how the final product will come together, combining tech and healthcare to create something that can truly make a difference for patients and pharmacies."

Following AI Order Entry Automation, Alpha Labs will turn its focus to deeper AI integration within FrameworkLTC-such as visual cues highlighting AI-touched fields and expanding the system's ability to intelligently learn from workflow data.

About SoftWriters

SoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions that are purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 750 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automated workflows, robust integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations.

Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. SoftWriters is a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Society of Automation in Pharmacy, and the Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at softwriters.com.

