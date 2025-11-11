Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Shaun Torrente and STR Powerboats, Supported by Nautical Ventures, Crowned Super Stock Offshore World Champions

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Nautical Ventures, a subsidiary of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), proudly congratulates its sponsored driver Shaun Torrente, who captured the superstock crown with its overall victory at the 44th Annual Race World Offshore Key West World Championships this past weekend in the Florida Keys.

Competing in the Super Stock Class, Torrente-alongside throttleman Matt Jamniczky-delivered commanding performances throughout the four-day event, ultimately securing the world title against a highly competitive international field. Racing under the Nautical Ventures banner, the team's win reflects the precision, drive, and technical excellence that define both Nautical Ventures and Vision Marine.

Torrente's victory carries special significance this season. Racing with a newly developed hull from STR Powerboats, he demonstrated remarkable tenacity and perseverance early in the year, working through the development challenges of the new design. Against all odds, Torrente refined his setup, adapted through setbacks, and ultimately achieved the highest distinction in offshore powerboat racing. His performance embodies the same determination and continuous improvement that anchor Nautical Ventures' culture across its Florida network.

Beyond racing, Torrente maintains a close and ongoing collaboration with Vision Marine's engineering teams. The Florida-based world champion piloted Vision Marine's all-electric powerboat to the world speed record of 116 mph at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in 2023-setting the benchmark for electric speed on water. Through his company STR Performance, Torrente continues to work with Vision Marine on electric performance optimization projects, including the Sterk 31E, a dual E-Motion 180E high-voltage powertrain integration combining German design, American engineering, and STR's race-bred jackplate technology.

"This championship highlights the shared pursuit of excellence that connects our brands," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "Shaun's perseverance throughout this season-facing challenges, adapting, and ultimately succeeding-is the same spirit that drives our teams every day, from the engineering floor to the retail showroom."



"This championship couldn't have been achieved without the continued support of Nautical Ventures and Vision Marine," said Shaun Torrente, World Champion Offshore Racer and Founder of STR Performance. "Their shared vision of performance and innovation, and their commitment to stand behind us through the season, made this possible. It's a partnership driven by a common goal-to push the limits of what's possible on the water."

The Key West World Championships are regarded as the pinnacle of offshore racing, drawing top teams from around the world. For Nautical Ventures, supporting Shaun Torrente's journey and ultimate victory underscores its commitment to performance, innovation, and the evolving future of boating.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) epitomizes the marine industry's shift toward integrated propulsion and premium boating experiences. Through its pioneering E-Motion high-voltage electric powertrain system and its retail subsidiary Nautical Ventures-an award-winning dealership network with nine locations across Florida-Vision Marine combines technology, distribution, and service to deliver a superior on-water experience across both electric and internal combustion engine segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding ongoing corporate matters and strategic initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vision Marine assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

