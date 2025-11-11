22nd Annual Winter LIVE Glass Blowing Holiday Fest at Dearborn's Glass Academy ~ Virtual Edition

Showcasing Family-Friendly Live Glass-Blowing Demonstrations, Handmade Glass Gifts and Seasonal Cheer

DEARBORN, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / On Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 6-8 p.m., the Glass Academy proudly presents the kickoff party to the 22nd Annual Winter Holiday Fest Show & Sale on YouTube with a LIVE glass-blowing VIRTUAL show in the Dearborn Studio. This beloved holiday event features a dazzling array of handcrafted glass ornaments, snowmen, penguins, candy canes, and seasonal decor available for purchase, alongside mesmerizing live glass-blowing demonstrations in the studio's expansive 14,000-square-foot hot-shop demo-floor.

Frosted Sage & Gold Ornament

This gorgeous ornament features a frosted sage color pattern - a luminous teardrop draped in gold accents that shimmer like sunlight on frost with an additional gold loop kiss at the top.

Winter Holiday Fest draws visitors from across the world who tune into this live show. Experience the magic of handmade glass creations and the excitement of watching artisans craft these treasures live. This family-friendly event is a joyful way to kick off the holiday season. Whether you're shopping for unique gifts or simply enjoying the festive atmosphere, you'll find something special for everyone on your gift list at this one-of-a-kind virtual event on YouTube.

Signature glass items Spearmint & Sage Candy Cane and the Frosted Sage Teardrop Ornament start at just $32 and $42, with other seasonal items such as snowflakes, snowmen and a wide variety of glass ornaments available for purchase. For more details, visit glassacademy.com .

Glass Treasures for Every Holiday Celebration. Visit the studio in person Dec. 6-7 if you are in the Michigan area. The studio will present live glassblowing demonstrations 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with custom orders accepted.

This year's 2025 Signature Series will offer a portion of every purchase to The Greening of Detroit , a local nonprofit dedicated to planting trees, nurturing green spaces, and creating a healthier, more sustainable city for generations to come.

About the Glass Academy

Founded by artists Michelle Plucinsky and Chris Nordin , the Glass Academy is a hub for creativity and innovation in the glass arts. The studio offers unique glass giftware, interactive events, and hands-on workshops. Located in a 14,000-square-foot facility in Dearborn, MI, the Glass Academy showcases the artistry of its team, which includes designers like Jacob Nordin, a second-generation craftsman who carries on the studio's tradition of excellence.

For more information about the Glass Academy and its events, visit www.GlassAcademy.com or contact us at 313-561-4527.

