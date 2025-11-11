API Events

Industry leaders convene at Morocco's second Showcase Summit to address 2030 hospitality supply opportunities



11-Nov-2025 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Industry leaders convene at Morocco's second Showcase Summit to address 2030 hospitality supply opportunities Ahead of the 2025 Morocco Showcase Summit, industry leaders assess the kingdom's readiness for 2030, analyzing investment and strategies to match demand As hospitality and investment leaders prepare to gather at the Marriott Hotel in Casablanca for the Morocco Showcase Summit on November 19-20, 2025, a critical question takes center stage: Is Morocco's hospitality supply growth keeping pace with its rapid infrastructure development and ambitious 2030 tourism targets? With the nation poised to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the spotlight is on identifying investment strategies to fill the impending hospitality gap. Morocco's significant infrastructure advancements are creating new destinations and enhancing existing ones, demanding a parallel expansion in quality hospitality supply to accommodate the influx of visitors. International hotel groups are answering the call. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is leveraging its diverse brand portfolio to bridge the supply gap. "We are committed to supporting Morocco's Vision 2030 by expanding access to quality and affordable branded accommodation across both established and emerging destinations," says Govind Mundra, head of development for Middle East & Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "With our diverse portfolio of 25 brands and our Owner First franchising approach, we work closely with local developers to deliver trusted international standards that enhance Morocco's hospitality offering." Wyndham's strategy includes expanding its current presence in Moroccan cities, such as Fes and Tangier, into key cities like Casablanca, Marrakesh, and Rabat, with advanced discussions underway for new projects. Similarly, Radisson Hotel Group has significantly elevated its ambitions. "We've lifted our Morocco ambition to 30 hotels by 2030, building on an already robust development pipeline and tightening our city-plus-coast focus," says Erwan Garnier, Senior Director of Development, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. The strategy involves "strengthening Casablanca and Marrakech while building out Rabat, Tangier, Agadir, and Fez with a mix of business hotels, serviced apartments, mixed-use projects, and resorts that track the country's airport, rail, and stadium upgrades to 2030." For Radisson, the opportunity is clear. "Record tourism and the 2030 World Cup are concentrating demand along key corridors as airports expand and a new 115,000-seat stadium comes online," Garnier notes. For management companies like Aleph Hospitality, scaling operations is key to supporting this growth. A deeper, more responsive local presence is central to Aleph's plan. "To better serve all hotels under our management in Morocco, we will be opening a regional office in the first quarter of 2026," reveals Bani Haddad, Founder & MD of Aleph Hospitality. "This office will be led by a regional Vice President based in Morocco, who will drive development efforts, enhance operational performance, and ensure faster responsiveness to owners." This expansion is fuelled by strong investor relationships. Aleph Hospitality notes that more than 60% of its existing owners entrust multiple properties to its management, a testament to a trust-based approach focused on long-term value creation. Beyond accommodation, the entire hospitality ecosystem requires investment. TGP International, known for its expertise in food and beverage (F&B) strategy for mega-events, is exploring opportunities to support Morocco's tourism and hospitality value chain through strategic F&B planning and concept development. "From F&B master planning for mega events to developing world-class restaurant concepts within hotels, our work explores emerging areas such as food halls, wellness F&B and gastrotourism to build ecosystems that strengthen the wider hospitality network," says Simon Wright, Founder and Chairman of TGP International. He emphasizes that strategic F&B can "not only enhance the guest experience but also express national identity and cultural pride on the global stage." The consensus is clear: Morocco's infrastructure growth presents an unparalleled opportunity. The path to 2030 will be paved by a collaborative effort from global brands, dedicated management companies, strategic consultants, and a diverse network of investors. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of API Events. Download Images:

