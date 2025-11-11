The Chinese company says that its new ESA series is available with a hybrid inverter ranging from 3 kW to 10 kW and storage capacities of 5 kWh to 48 kWh. The IP66-rated product supports an MPPT current of up to 20 A on the PV side and allows 200% PV oversizing, according to the manufacturer.Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer GoodWe has launched a new generation of its ESA series residential all-in-one energy storage solution. The single-phase system is available with a hybrid inverter ranging from 3 kW to 10 kW and stacked battery modules, offering storage capacities of 5 kWh to ...

