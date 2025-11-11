Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
11 November 2025
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMWC6P49
Issuer Name
MONDI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
06-Nov-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
10-Nov-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.200928
4.854851
5.055779
22318634
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMWC6P49
887159
0.200928
Sub Total 8.A
887159
0.200928%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Depository Receipts
n/a
n/a
128600
0.029132
Right to recall shares lent out
n/a
n/a
6
0.000000
Sub Total 8.B1
128606
0.029132%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/11/2025
18/11/2025
Cash
108438
0.024535
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/11/2025
20/11/2025
Cash
5324
0.001195
Cash-settled Equity Swap
21/11/2025
21/11/2025
Cash
212092
0.048047
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2025
02/12/2025
Cash
68084
0.015420
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/01/2026
16/01/2026
Cash
31321
0.007095
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/01/2026
20/01/2026
Cash
809
0.000183
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/02/2026
09/02/2026
Cash
58485
0.013249
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/02/2026
10/02/2026
Cash
195865
0.044361
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/02/2026
11/02/2026
Cash
575884
0.130443
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/03/2026
02/03/2026
Cash
547699
0.124075
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
116601
0.026410
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/03/2026
06/03/2026
Cash
62
0.000010
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/03/2026
11/03/2026
Cash
57844
0.013102
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2026
18/03/2026
Cash
10618
0.002400
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/03/2026
23/03/2026
Cash
23000
0.005210
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/03/2026
25/03/2026
Cash
4711
0.001067
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2026
01/04/2026
Cash
19541
0.004418
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/04/2026
02/04/2026
Cash
12014
0.002718
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/04/2026
09/04/2026
Cash
23079
0.005228
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/04/2026
15/04/2026
Cash
364
0.000082
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/04/2026
28/04/2026
Cash
391921
0.088774
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/04/2026
30/04/2026
Cash
49
0.000011
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/05/2026
08/05/2026
Cash
102644
0.023245
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/05/2026
13/05/2026
Cash
8088
0.001830
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/05/2026
28/05/2026
Cash
22
0.000004
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/05/2026
29/05/2026
Cash
178658
0.040474
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/06/2026
10/06/2026
Cash
120970
0.027405
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/06/2026
17/06/2026
Cash
11793
0.002671
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/06/2026
24/06/2026
Cash
5042
0.001141
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/07/2026
08/07/2026
Cash
23996
0.005436
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/07/2026
14/07/2026
Cash
5654
0.001279
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/08/2026
04/08/2026
Cash
184204
0.041730
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/08/2026
12/08/2026
Cash
141435
0.032039
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2026
19/08/2026
Cash
18066
0.004074
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/09/2026
02/09/2026
Cash
4184
0.000946
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/09/2026
07/09/2026
Cash
5119140
1.159717
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/09/2026
08/09/2026
Cash
249146
0.056423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2026
18/09/2026
Cash
183596
0.041584
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/09/2026
23/09/2026
Cash
87290
|
0.019775
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2026
02/10/2026
Cash
171091
0.038753
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2026
08/10/2026
Cash
8438
0.001909
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/10/2026
15/10/2026
Cash
60913
0.013785
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/10/2026
16/10/2026
Cash
241795
0.054777
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/10/2026
30/10/2026
Cash
75
0.000016
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/11/2026
03/11/2026
Cash
8967561
2.031507
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2026
04/11/2026
Cash
31849
0.007212
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/11/2026
05/11/2026
Cash
8442
0.001910
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/11/2026
06/11/2026
Cash
100306
0.022723
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/11/2026
12/11/2026
Cash
11185
0.002533
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/11/2026
25/11/2026
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/11/2026
26/11/2026
Cash
33918
0.007683
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/11/2026
27/11/2026
Cash
6113
0.001382
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2026
02/12/2026
Cash
209596
0.047473
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2026
03/12/2026
Cash
15552
0.003523
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/12/2026
07/12/2026
Cash
986
0.000223
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/12/2026
10/12/2026
Cash
254
0.000057
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/12/2026
17/12/2026
Cash
171729
0.038899
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/12/2026
23/12/2026
Cash
818001
0.185314
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/01/2027
05/01/2027
Cash
605
0.000136
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/01/2027
06/01/2027
Cash
51
0.000011
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/04/2027
07/04/2027
Cash
515787
0.116840
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/05/2027
04/05/2027
Cash
278487
0.063089
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/05/2027
06/05/2027
Cash
112972
0.025590
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/06/2027
02/06/2027
Cash
11793
0.002671
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
14
0.000003
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/06/2029
04/06/2029
Cash
63718
0.014435
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2030
22/05/2030
Cash
8395
0.001901
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/07/2030
02/07/2030
Cash
57388
0.013000
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/07/2035
13/07/2035
Cash
34248
0.007756
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/07/2035
19/07/2035
Cash
102644
0.023253
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/09/2035
28/09/2035
Cash
21318
0.004823
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/10/2035
11/10/2035
Cash
544
0.000123
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/10/2035
18/10/2035
Cash
133105
0.030144
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/10/2035
25/10/2035
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/11/2035
08/11/2035
Cash
60048
0.013602
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/11/2035
09/11/2035
Cash
51
0.000011
Sub Total 8.B2
21302869
4.825719%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
4.773329
4.836392%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
10-Nov-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities