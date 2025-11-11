Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

11 November 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

10-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.200928 4.854851 5.055779 22318634 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMWC6P49 887159 0.200928 Sub Total 8.A 887159 0.200928%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Depository Receipts n/a n/a 128600 0.029132 Right to recall shares lent out n/a n/a 6 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B1 128606 0.029132%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/11/2025 18/11/2025 Cash 108438 0.024535 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/11/2025 20/11/2025 Cash 5324 0.001195 Cash-settled Equity Swap 21/11/2025 21/11/2025 Cash 212092 0.048047 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 68084 0.015420 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/01/2026 16/01/2026 Cash 31321 0.007095 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2026 20/01/2026 Cash 809 0.000183 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/02/2026 09/02/2026 Cash 58485 0.013249 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/02/2026 10/02/2026 Cash 195865 0.044361 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/02/2026 11/02/2026 Cash 575884 0.130443 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/03/2026 02/03/2026 Cash 547699 0.124075 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 116601 0.026410 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/03/2026 06/03/2026 Cash 62 0.000010 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/03/2026 11/03/2026 Cash 57844 0.013102 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2026 18/03/2026 Cash 10618 0.002400 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/03/2026 23/03/2026 Cash 23000 0.005210 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/03/2026 25/03/2026 Cash 4711 0.001067 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Cash 19541 0.004418 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 12014 0.002718 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/04/2026 09/04/2026 Cash 23079 0.005228 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Cash 364 0.000082 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/04/2026 28/04/2026 Cash 391921 0.088774 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/04/2026 30/04/2026 Cash 49 0.000011 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/05/2026 08/05/2026 Cash 102644 0.023245 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Cash 8088 0.001830 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/05/2026 28/05/2026 Cash 22 0.000004 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/05/2026 29/05/2026 Cash 178658 0.040474 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/06/2026 10/06/2026 Cash 120970 0.027405 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/06/2026 17/06/2026 Cash 11793 0.002671 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/06/2026 24/06/2026 Cash 5042 0.001141 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/07/2026 08/07/2026 Cash 23996 0.005436 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2026 14/07/2026 Cash 5654 0.001279 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/08/2026 04/08/2026 Cash 184204 0.041730 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/08/2026 12/08/2026 Cash 141435 0.032039 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2026 19/08/2026 Cash 18066 0.004074 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2026 02/09/2026 Cash 4184 0.000946 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/09/2026 07/09/2026 Cash 5119140 1.159717 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/09/2026 08/09/2026 Cash 249146 0.056423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2026 18/09/2026 Cash 183596 0.041584 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/09/2026 23/09/2026 Cash 87290 0.019775 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2026 02/10/2026 Cash 171091 0.038753 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2026 08/10/2026 Cash 8438 0.001909 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/10/2026 15/10/2026 Cash 60913 0.013785 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 16/10/2026 Cash 241795 0.054777 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/10/2026 30/10/2026 Cash 75 0.000016 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/11/2026 03/11/2026 Cash 8967561 2.031507 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2026 04/11/2026 Cash 31849 0.007212 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/11/2026 05/11/2026 Cash 8442 0.001910 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/11/2026 06/11/2026 Cash 100306 0.022723 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/11/2026 12/11/2026 Cash 11185 0.002533 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/11/2026 25/11/2026 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/11/2026 26/11/2026 Cash 33918 0.007683 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/11/2026 27/11/2026 Cash 6113 0.001382 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2026 02/12/2026 Cash 209596 0.047473 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2026 03/12/2026 Cash 15552 0.003523 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/12/2026 07/12/2026 Cash 986 0.000223 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2026 10/12/2026 Cash 254 0.000057 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/12/2026 17/12/2026 Cash 171729 0.038899 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/12/2026 23/12/2026 Cash 818001 0.185314 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/01/2027 05/01/2027 Cash 605 0.000136 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/01/2027 06/01/2027 Cash 51 0.000011 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/04/2027 07/04/2027 Cash 515787 0.116840 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/05/2027 04/05/2027 Cash 278487 0.063089 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/05/2027 06/05/2027 Cash 112972 0.025590 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2027 02/06/2027 Cash 11793 0.002671 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 14 0.000003 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/06/2029 04/06/2029 Cash 63718 0.014435 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2030 22/05/2030 Cash 8395 0.001901 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2030 02/07/2030 Cash 57388 0.013000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/07/2035 13/07/2035 Cash 34248 0.007756 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/07/2035 19/07/2035 Cash 102644 0.023253 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/09/2035 28/09/2035 Cash 21318 0.004823 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/10/2035 11/10/2035 Cash 544 0.000123 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/10/2035 18/10/2035 Cash 133105 0.030144 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/10/2035 25/10/2035 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/11/2035 08/11/2035 Cash 60048 0.013602 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/11/2035 09/11/2035 Cash 51 0.000011 Sub Total 8.B2 21302869 4.825719%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.773329 4.836392% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

10-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA Securities