Celebrate Veterans Day with a Limited Time Offer

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Club Car Wash celebrates Veterans Day by offering all veterans and active military free MVP Washes.

Free MVP Wash for Veterans

An American flag and a Club Car Wash flag fly side-by-side against the sky. The words, "Free MVP Wash for veterans, must have valid military ID. Only available on 11/11/25," are overlayed across the sky.

From 7AM to 7PM, veterans and active military can visit any Club Car Wash location and get the company's best MVP Wash for free. All participating customers must present a valid military ID to a team member to redeem the offer.

"We're proud to celebrate members of our community this Veterans Day," said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. "We thank all our veterans and active military for their bravery and sacrifice."

This offer is only available in person on November 11, 2025.

To learn more, visit www.clubcarwash.com .

Contact Information:

Sarah Smith

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416-9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-offers-veterans-and-active-military-free-mvp-washes-1097711