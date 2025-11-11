The Chinese manufacturer said the product line includes five models with outputs ranging from 25 kW to 50 kW, supporting charge and discharge currents of up to 150 A.Chinese energy storage solution company Solinteg has released a new series of hybrid inverters, designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) storage systems, agricultural sites, and distributed energy projects. Part of the M hybrid inverter family, the new M2HTs system offers output capacities ranging from 25 kW to 50 kW. "The inverters operate with battery voltages from 150 V to 840 V and support up to 150 A charge and discharge ...

