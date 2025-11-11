While solar modules and batteries have become icons of rapid progress, most energy models are still stuck in the past. A new global analysis shows that the cost of renewable energy has fallen far faster than expected. Solar PV, wind power, and battery technologies have already reached price levels that models once placed many decades ahead - a misplaced pessimism that risks misdirecting billions in climate investment and could distort long-term defossilization strategies.Accurate technology cost assumptions are a cornerstone of effective energy transition planning. While we have been blessed with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...