Japan's oil giant Idemitsu Kosan and U.S.-based Source Energy Company announced a collaboration to develop copper indium gallium-selenide solar modules and arrays for satellite and space applications.Idemitsu Kosan, a Japanese oil and chemical manufacturer, and Source Energy Company, a US-based space solar power system components manufacturer, announced collaboration plans to develop copper indium gallium-selenide (CIGS) solar PV arrays for satellite and space applications. The next step in the partnership is a "rigorous development and testing campaign" at Source Energy Company's facility in ...

