Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity) a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics and AI solutions to the financial services sector today announced it is integrating select data sets from S&P Capital IQ into Acuity's Agent Fleet platform.

The collaboration brings company intelligence, financials, estimates, transactions and professional data into Agent Fleet. Clients will benefit from the same real-time updates and global coverage available on the S&P Capital IQ workstation, complemented by Acuity's proprietary technology and deep subject-matter expertise.

For over 10 years, Acuity has expanded its work with S&P Global Market Intelligence, the division that operates S&P Capital IQ Pro, using the platform's data extensively across multiple business lines. This enhanced offering builds on that foundation by natively taking S&P Global Market Intelligence data feeds into Agent Fleet.

"This integration deepens our decade-long collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence and demonstrates the strength of our work together," said Cameron Allan, Global Partnerships Lead at Acuity. He added, "By embedding S&P Global Market Intelligence's trusted data natively into Agent Fleet, we are delivering speed, accuracy and scale to clients across banking, private equity and asset management."

According to Acuity's Chief Operating Officer Jon O'Donnell, "Integrating S&P Capital IQ data into Agent Fleet is another important step in scaling the value we deliver to clients. By combining Acuity's deep subject-matter expertise with world-class market data, we are enhancing the speed and reliability of the insights our clients depend on."

The data is fully processed within Agent Fleet, enabling Acuity to manage the life cycle of outputs and deliver insights at scale via Snowflake. The integration is live and available globally, supporting clients that require reliable, high-quality financial market data.

About Acuity Knowledge Partners

Acuity is a leading global provider of bespoke research, data management, analytics and AI solutions to the financial services sector, including asset managers, corporate and investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds and consulting firms. Its global network of over 7,000 analysts and industry experts, combined with proprietary technology, support more than 800 financial institutions and consulting companies in operating more efficiently, unlocking their human capital and transforming operations. Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from 28 locations worldwide.

Acuity was established as a separate business from Moody's Corporation in 2019, following its acquisition by Equistone Partners Europe (Equistone). In January 2023, funds advised by global private equity firm Permira acquired a majority stake in the business from Equistone, which remains invested as a minority shareholder.

For more information, visit www.acuitykp.com.

