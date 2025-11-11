Prokarium, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of microbial immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Ibs Mahmood as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ibs succeeds Kristen Albright, who will join the Board of Directors to continue shaping Prokarium's strategic direction.

Ibs brings 25 years as a biotechnology entrepreneur having founded and led multiple life science companies through clinical development, financing and strategic transactions, raising more than $300 million for his own ventures and over $2 billion for clients. He previously co-founded and led AMO Pharma, DrugDev and Induction Healthcare, and enjoyed senior roles at IQVIA, Abingworth, Shire Pharma and Investec. Ibs read medicine at the University of Oxford.

"Ibs' appointment marks an important step in Prokarium's evolution. His unique blend of medical insight, entrepreneurial drive and industry experience will help us accelerate our mission to change the treatment paradigm in bladder cancer," said Ted Fjällman, Chairman of Prokarium's Board of Directors. "With strong clinical momentum and a clear vision for transforming bladder cancer treatment, Prokarium is well positioned for the future. We're also deeply grateful to Kristen for her exceptional leadership and pleased she will continue to provide her guidance and expertise on the Board."

Ibs added "Bladder cancer is common and the tools for its management today mean that we are letting down patients. Prokarium is redefining how we treat bladder cancer, using microbial immunotherapy to activate the immune system in ways traditional approaches cannot. I am excited to join the team as we continue to advance through clinical milestones to shift the standard of care

About Prokarium

Prokarium is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company bioengineering Living Cures through cutting-edge synthetic biology. Prokarium's lead program, currently advancing in US clinical trials for bladder cancer, is redesigning the treatment paradigm for patients. The company's Living Cures platform aims to transform cancer treatment with programmable therapeutics, promising a new class of immunotherapies with a goal of equitable access. Prokarium is based in London, UK. For further information, visit https://www.prokarium.com.

About ZH9

The investigational immunotherapy ZH9 is being developed as an intravesical treatment for the prevention of recurrences in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The PARADIGM-1 study (NCT06181266) has completed enrolment across multiple centers in the United States.

