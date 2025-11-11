The Hashgraph Association Unveils its Global Membership Program Unlocking Ecosystem Development, Partnership Engagement, and Community Collaboration

SCHWYZ, Switzerland, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Association (THA), the Swiss-based non-profit organization at the forefront of digital enablement, innovation, and education on Hedera, today unveiled its Global Membership Program - a transformative initiative designed to accelerate Web3 innovation and real-world adoption of Hedera through community collaboration, innovation, certification, and strategic partnership engagement.

Guided by Hedera's mission to empower innovators, entrepreneurs, and enterprises with access, education, and opportunity in the Web3 world, the program introduces structured membership tiers at THA - from Founding Members and Honorary Members to Association Members with voting rights, to non-voting Ecosystem Members covering startups, enterprises, NGOs, and academic institutions, including individual innovators and professionals as Community Members. This approach ensures that organizations and individuals can access tailored benefits, insights, and a dynamic global community to interact at every stage of their journey with Hedera and experience the power of its distributed ledger technology (DLT).

"Our Global Membership Program is an excellent platform for knowledge-sharing and interacting with other individuals and organizations who are building on Hedera globally," said Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association. "It brings together Hedera ecosystem members from all walks of life, experiences, and sectors, thus creating a vibrant ecosystem of shared experiences, global networking, and value exchange. Active members participating in the program will offer added value in their specific domains, bringing innovation to the forefront and creating a digital future for all."

Members gain access to exclusive training webinars, a comprehensive library of use cases, leading research papers and reports, technology insights and engineering best practices, and certification courses across multiple levels from Associate Developer to Ecosystem Ambassador. Through the Membership Portal, registered members can access exclusive events, meetups, and, funding platforms, including opportunities to speak at top Web3 events. In addition, members can access our corporate directory, exercise voting rights, join committees or take on leadership and advisory roles at THA.

Other valuable benefits include access to a select community of distinguished Web3 visionaries, builders, and decision-makers shaping the future of a decentralized world.

Additional benefits include priority access to grants, accelerator programs, strategic partnerships, sponsorship discounts, and investor pitch opportunities. Members can participate in the Community Champions Program, empowering qualified leaders to represent THA globally, while tapping into the Global Referral Program that rewards members for growing Hedera's ecosystem.

To join THA's Global Membership Program, please visit https://hashgraph-group.clickup.com/forms/24489611/f/qbbmb-71755/W3OS8HKODIJYDQK38Q as an individual or as a corporate entity https://hashgraph-group.clickup.com/forms/24489611/f/qbbmb-71915/FNTZ7WEWHNMB51TYLQ

