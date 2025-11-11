Marietta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Bonafide Auto Parts has announced the launch of its new brake calipers and matched brake pads & rotors, engineered to meet Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specifications. The launch is designed to support the growing needs of professional technicians, fleet operators, and everyday drivers, as vehicles remain in service longer and braking systems face increased performance demands.

The release addresses a key trend in the automotive sector: vehicles now routinely exceed 150,000 miles in operation, requiring high-quality replacement components that deliver consistent safety and reliability. Bonafide Auto Parts developed its new braking systems to align with these changing conditions by emphasizing fitment precision, heat control, and durability.





"Every driver deserves braking components that inspire confidence," said a spokesperson for Bonafide Auto Parts. "With our upgraded brake caliper solutions and our matched Brake Pads & Rotors kits, we've focused on the details that matter most - fitment accuracy, thermal control, and long-term durability. Whether a vehicle racks up highway miles or navigates busy city streets, our goal is to help customers stop shorter, smoother, and safer."

The announcement also highlights growing awareness in the aftermarket industry of the risks associated with inconsistent braking components. Mismatched or poorly fitted parts can lead to issues such as uneven pad wear, vibration, or extended stopping distances. Bonafide Auto Parts' new products address these challenges by ensuring each component aligns precisely with manufacturer specifications and undergoes comprehensive performance and durability testing before release.

The launch further reflects a broader shift in how vehicle maintenance is being approached across the automotive industry. As vehicle fleets age, the importance of component quality and compatibility has increased. By introducing precisely engineered, OEM-spec components, Bonafide Auto Parts provides a more consistent and dependable solution for maintaining braking performance over time.





For drivers, this supports safer, more predictable braking as vehicles accumulate mileage. For technicians and fleet operators, standardized components help reduce installation errors, minimize unplanned downtime, and support more efficient and reliable maintenance operations.

Through this product launch, Bonafide Auto Parts reinforces its commitment to engineering integrity, safety, and continuous improvement. The company plans to expand its testing protocols and product coverage in response to emerging braking technologies, evolving material standards, and the demands of modern vehicle platforms. This approach supports Bonafide Auto Parts' goal of making high-quality braking performance broadly accessible and dependable for American drivers.

About Bonafide Auto Parts:

Bonafide Auto Parts is a U.S.-based automotive parts manufacturer headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. The company provides aftermarket components engineered to meet OEM specifications, including braking systems, suspension parts, engine components, and more. Bonafide Auto Parts serves professional technicians, fleet operators, and vehicle owners nationwide.





