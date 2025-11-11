Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Compass Gold Corp. (TSXV: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to report that the Ministry of Environment, Sanitation and Sustainable Development of Mali has granted the Company's Environmental Permit, clearing the way for the Ministry of Mines to issue a Small Mine Permit for the Company's Massala prospect located along the 15 km Tarabala Trend.

Highlights:

Receipt of Environmental Permit was the critical last step in the Massala Small Mine Permit application process

Final Small Mine Permit issuance from the Ministry of Mines should proceed quickly

Bulk sampling to test the main zone of the proposed Massala Small Mine permit area is ongoing

Compass CEO Larry Phillips said, "The receipt of this critical Environmental Permit is the result of almost a year of tireless work by our Malian team. The application process and review procedures for this permit involved extensive collaboration with Ministry officials, independent consultants, and local stakeholders to complete the required technical studies. All materials required for the granting of the Small Mine permit are now in the hands of the Ministry of Mines, and we anticipate that this final step in our permitting process will proceed very quickly.

"Meanwhile, as we continue the bulk sampling and planning for this first Small Mine Permit for Massala, we are also reviewing our large endowment of exploration permit areas around our Sikasso Property area, where we believe we will be able to develop more small mines as well as other opportunities to realize significant value for our shareholders from portions of our holdings."

Massala Small Mine Permit

As Compass Gold has previously reported, the Company's Small Mine permit application for Massala, one of the first under the provisions of the new Malian Mining Code for Small Mines (See Compass news release dated August 19, 2024), has been the subject of a rigorous environmental review. Receipt of this Environmental Permit follows the previously announced (See Compass news release dated September 4, 2025) approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Study by the Malian Inter-Ministerial Committee. With the completion of the government's review by its technical team and environmental consultants of the Environmental Permit, Compass has effectively received pre-approval for the placement of its own processing facility within the Massala permit area. Copies of the Environmental Permit and an AI-generated English translation are available here: Small Mine Project - Compass Gold Corp.

Bulk Sampling Continues

As Compass advances its development plans for its first near-surface gold mine, the bulk sampling process to test the main zone of the proposed Massala Small Mine permit area, the Company's Malian team has extracted more than 200 tonnes of mineralized material for testing. The results of this work are being used to identify the most effective and cost-efficient processing system to be used once the Small Mine Permit is received.

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass, a public company incorporated in Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX-V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of 1,173 sq. km. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. The Company's Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald's August 2017 "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali."

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by EurGeol. Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, Compass's Technical Director, the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

