Waaree Energies has entered the back contact module business with a TOPCon dual-glass module. The new product is based on cells with G12R format.From pv magazine India Waaree Energies unveiled a new solar module based on back contact (BC) and tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The dual-glass panel relies on cells with G12R format and has a power conversion efficiency of 23.88%. It is part of the Tejomay series, which includes dual-glass back-contact modules ranging from 635 W to 665 W with efficiencies between 23.51% and 24.62%. The module is constructed using 132 n-type ...

